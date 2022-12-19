Olympic dressage rider Spencer Wilton: the horse he would love to have ridden…





Suppose your Christmas stocking contained a ride on the horse of your dreams… We find out which superstars of yesteryear this top rider would love to try

Spencer Wilton may be best known for his talent between the white boards and being part of the silver medal-winning team at the 2016 Rio Olympics, and the bronze medal-winning team at the World Equestrian Games in Tryon in 2018, but his first love was eventing.

“I always thought it would have been amazing to ride Ginny Elliot’s Priceless. I was at Badminton in 1985 when they won, and from then on, I was obsessed. That’s what started my passion for eventing at that time,” says Spencer.

Priceless was known for his characteristic buck that provided the odd hairy moment, but he was a true athlete and won medals at Olympics, Worlds and European Championships. Ginny and Priceless were crowned world champions in 1986.

“He wasn’t big, but he was incredible in all phases. He always had his ears pricked like he was just loving everything he was doing,” says Spencer Wilton. “At the 1986 World Championships, he came out of the start box and bucked his way to the first fence – his tail was always going like a helicopter. He oozed personality.

“I always thought he looked like an old soul, like he’d been here before. I think the only dressage horse equivalent to him would be Valegro – I was lucky enough to ride him as a young horse and he had that same kind of thing about him – an old head on a young body. I imagine that’s what Priceless felt like.”

