‘I will always carry you in my heart’: rider pays tribute to Olympic dressage horse





Olympic dressage rider Beatriz Ferrer-Salat has paid tribute to Delgado, a horse with whom she had “an unbreakable friendship” and partnered at four senior championships, who has died aged 22.

Beatriz and Deliber SL’s gelding won individual freestyle bronze for Spain at the 2015 European Championships in Aachen. The following year, they recorded a top-10 finish at the Rio 2016 Olympics and went on to compete at the 2018 World Equestrian Games and 2019 Europeans.

Beatriz announced that “with enormous and deep sadness” Delgado was put down on Saturday (24 June).

“A few months ago he was diagnosed with Cushing’s disease, which caused him laminitis that these past weeks had become quite severe and was causing him more pain,” she said.

“So to avoid further suffering, we decided to let him go up to heaven to be reunited with his great friends Sir Radjah and Beauvalais.”

The De Niro 6 son joined Beatriz as a six-year-old, and the pair went on to score countless international grands prix wins across Europe including a freestyle personal best of 83.3% to head the Stuttgart World Cup leg in 2015.

He had tendon problems, which required careful management. Beatriz and her team got a handle on his issues, allowing him to have a long career at the top level.

“He is and will be one of the most important horses in my life, not only for sporting results, but most of all for his dedication, heart and bravery,” said Beatriz.

“We enjoyed a great connection and as soon as he heard my voice when he entered the block, he kept knocking on the door until I went to greet him and give him a carrot.”

She added: “We will all miss him at Villa Equus, especially his grooms Clazien and Anouar, and me. It’s hard to imagine not having him around, giving trust and security.

“Rest in peace Delgadito, I will always carry you in my heart, and thank you very much for the wonderful moments I enjoyed with you. I will always miss you.”

