En Vogue and Fame: how do Carl Hester’s top horses compare?





Carl Hester is enjoying a highly successful start to the 2023 season, with Fame and En Vogue, his two talented international grand prix horses.

En Vogue is the Jazz gelding who won team bronze at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics with Carl, and team silver at the European Championships later the same year. After a lengthy period of time off in 2022 after picking up an injury in the spring, he and Carl are back in action together.

Fame is a new ride for Carl this year, having previously been competed to grand prix by his owner Fiona Bigwood.

Carl is hoping for a place at this year’s European Dressage Championships, taking place in Riesenbeck, Germany, in early September. Carl has told H&H that he will “wait and see” which horse will be the frontrunner for the team, saying “I wouldn’t mind which I took. It will be a shame to leave the other at home as they both deserve it.”

So, how do Fame and En Vogue compare to one another, and what does Carl Hester have to say about each? Let’s take a look at each horse’s facts, stats and 2023 results so far.

En Vogue

Age: 14yo

Breeding: Jazz x Contango

Owner: Charlotte Dujardin, Lady Anne Evans, Sandra Biddlecombe, Carl Hester

Breeder: Adriaan Van de Goor (NED)

Vogue’s career-best international scores

Grand prix: 77.5% (Wellington CDI 2021)

Grand prix special: 78.43% (Keysoe CDI 2020)

Grand prix freestyle: 82.95% (Wellington CDI 2023)

Vogue’s 2023 competition record

Hickstead Premier League, May – 1st grand prix (75.11%)

Somerford Premier League, May – 1st grand prix (74.54%)

Wellington CDI, June – 4th grand prix (74.1%); 1st freestyle (82.95%)

Carl Hester on En Vogue

“Vogue is a worrier to ride – you can feel his heart going all the time and he runs on such high energy – but his talent is not in question and his brain is not in question. He feels like one of the best horses you could ever sit on. When he’s in gear, it’s like you’re in air on him.”

Fame

Age: 13yo

Breeding: Bordeaux x Rhodium

Owner: Fiona, Penny and Mette Bigwood and Anders Dahl

Breeder: M Gerritsen (NED)

Fame’s career-best international scores

Grand prix: 76.76% (Wellington CDI 2023)

Grand prix special: 77.6% (Wellington CDI 2023)

Grand prix freestyle: 73.38% (Zandhoven CDI 2021 ridden by Fiona Bigwood)

Fame’s 2023 competition record

Tolbert CDI, April – 1st grand prix (75.89%); 1st special (76.94%)

Hickstead CDI, May – 1st grand prix (76.33%); 1st special (75.47%)

Somerford Park Premier League – 1st grand prix (77.98%)

Wellington CDI, June – 2nd grand prix (76.76%); 2nd special (77.6%)

Carl Hester on Fame

“He’s stunning to look at and stunningly talented, he’s got it all. His enthusiasm makes him a dream horse. He doesn’t have any weaknesses – he has a good walk, an amazing extended trot and super ability to collect for piaffe, so all those marks are always good. He is naturally athletic when it comes to going sideways, he has expressive changes and good, sitting pirouettes.”

