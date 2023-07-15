



Are you a young rider or an amateur who has qualified your mountain and moorland (M&M) pony for this year’s UK Ponies and Horses (UKPH) finals at the Royal International Horse Show (RIHS)? H&H caught up with this year’s UKPH ride judge Clare Dew, who will be officiating throughout small breeds, large breeds, intermediate and amateur ridden finals, alongside conformation judge Natalie Middlemass.

Clare reveals how competitors can impress her on the go-round, and what she does not want to see during the individual shows.

Who is Clare Dew?

Clare Dew is an esteemed judge who is on panels including The Showing Register, British Show Pony Society, National Pony Society, British Skewbald and Piebald Association and UK Ponies and Horses.

She has been judging for nearly 40 years, during which she has officiated at Horse of the Year Show three times and at the RIHS on several occasions. She has also travelled to Australia to judge.

Clare, a former show producer, has competed in many sections during her own career in the saddle. She has produced a range of types from hacks, to ridden natives, to show hunter ponies, to riding horses.

What will she be looking for when each combination enters the ring?

“I’ll be looking out for the ponies who come into the ring looking happy to be there. I like a pony to look alert but relaxed, looking forward into its bridle and walking out. I’ll be looking for balanced and active paces, and I don’t like to see animals that are over bent or are being overly kicked. Overall, I’ll be looking for a nice, neat picture.

“The M&M classes take place in the Roger Stack Arena located at the bottom of the showground. The ring is on a slight slope and it’s not an easy space to navigate. However, natives should be able to cope with the ground and they should move well across different terrain.

“During the go-round I will be looking for each animal to move correctly for its breed, and some breeds should have more knee action than others. For example, I expect a Dales pony to have strong hind action, with the hock pumping and moving as high as the knee.”

What will Clare Dew be looking for in individual shows?

“I’m not keen on shows that are fiddly with many small circles. When riders add in a circle at each end of the ring it adds at least an extra minute to the length of the show. Riders should choose a show that showcases the breed of pony they are sat on. A well thought out, short show can be the most impressive.

“If something like a halt to walk transition is executed well and I love the pony, then I will definitely not deduct marks and I may look on it favourably, but generally speaking I prefer an open show that has the pony moving forwards.

“If I have to set a show – which could happen so be prepared – I will ask the combinations to walk for a good few strides before setting them off into the performance which shows them off from every angle.”

What are Clare’s show ring pet hates for M&M ponies?

“Overly fussy shows which include too many elements. While it’s nice to show that a pony is obedient and well schooled, I want to see natives going forwards. I don’t need to see them doing dressage movements, especially when it comes to the larger breeds. Less is definitely more!”

Finally, any sign off advice for those at RIHS for the first time?

“Preparation is absolutely key. Ahead of your class make sure you walk down to the ring to familiarise yourself with everything, from where the line-up is stood to where you will be doing your show. It’s also a long way from the stables to the ring, so give yourself plenty of time to get there before your class.

“Each of the classes will be well-filled, so enter the ring sensibly and give yourself plenty of space. Stick to the outside of the ring, too; there’s nothing worse than watching people cut in. Ride sensibly; if you need to circle to get yourself a nice space, then do so to ensure the judge can see you.

“Finally, please don’t be caught out by wearing ear or facial piercings or not having your hat tagged. It would be so disappointing to be turned away from the ring for something which could be avoided with a little planning.”

