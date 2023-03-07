Five-star winners and Olympic champions: top riders begin their 2023 eventing season





Many top event riders and their respective four- and five-star horses headed to Poplar Park for one of the first competitions of the 2023 British Eventing season, last weekend (4–5 March).

There were two open intermediate sections at the event in Suffolk, where big names blew away the winter cobwebs by marking the start of their respective spring campaigns.

Let’s take a look through how they got on…

Oliver Townend started his 2023 campaign as he means to go on, winning both open intermediate sections on Swallow Springs (pictured) and Ballaghmor Class. Swallow Springs, who was formerly ridden by Andrew Nicholson, finished third at Badminton last spring, while Ballaghmor Class was last seen at the World championships in Pratoni last September, won team gold in Tokyo and also has Badminton and Kentucky five-star titles to his name.

Gemma Stevens (née Tattersall) got things off to a good start, finishing eighth in open intermediate section G with Flash Cooley, who is owned by Pru Dawes and was last seen finishing fifth in the CCI4*-L at Blenheim Palace in September.

Pippa Funnell said she was “very pleased” to be back out eventing. She finished sixth with Billy Walk On, who is owned by Barbara and Nicholas Walkinshaw, in open intermediate section G. Billy Walk On was last seen finishing eighth at Burghley in September.

British-based Irish event rider Susie Berry got 2023 off to a flier, finishing second in both open intermediate sections on Ringwood LB and Monbeg By Design respectively. The latter was Susie’s 2022 World Championship ride, while Ringwood LB finished fifth in the CCI4*-L at Bramham last year before tackling his first five-star at Burghley.

Tom McEwen had a trio of superstars out enjoying themselves, all jumping steady double clears. Toledo De Kerser – his Tokyo Olympics team gold and individual silver medal winner – finished 18th in open intermediate section G. CHF Cooliser, who was last seen finishing 12th at Burghley, was 16th in open intermediate section F, while JL Dublin, who was previously competed to five-star level with Nicola Wilson, including being crowned European champion in 2021, finished 11th in open intermediate section F. This gelding was last seen finishing runner-up in the CCI4*-L at Boekelo with Tom in October.

Hector Payne and Dynasty, who is owned by Judith and Jeremy Skinner and David and Margie Hall, finished ninth in open intermediate section G with a double jumping clear. This grey was last out competing in October, when he finished third in the CCI5* at Pau.

Tom Jackson had a busy weekend competing eight horses across the two days of competition at Poplar. His top horse, Capels Hollow Drift, who was second at Burghley last year, finished 11th in open intermediate section G with a steady double clear.

