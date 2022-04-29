A champion showjumper herding sheep, plus 7 other great bits of horsey social media this week





Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From a sneak peek into the new life of a former champion showjumper to the crowning of a new champion, we saw it all on social media.

Which is your favourite post?

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Team GBR all settled in to the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event, and they prove that five-star horses come in all shapes and sizes!

When you’re trying to train a team of ponies and donkeys to drive, but you keep getting mobbed…

Adrenaline junkies, you’ll enjoy this one

A birds eye view of Doug Payne and sandiver entering the dressage arena at Kentucky

“I meant to do that”

Brian Hughes, take a bow. The new 2021/22 champion National Hunt jockey became just the fourth ever jockey to ride 200 winners over jumps in a season

The 2022 Mascot Gold cup

But our favourite social media post this week is…

How lovely to see Clooney enjoying his new way of life, herding his sheep

