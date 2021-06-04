1 instagram vs. reality and 7 other great bits of horsey social media this week





Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From some very cute foals to a racehorse that looks ready to rock, we saw it all on social media.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

The canine bosses at Joseph O’Brien’s yard



How cute



This lot look to be living the dream

https://www.facebook.com/177036625804616/videos/211476720790357

Jury Duty, who won almost £400,000 in National Hunt prize money is enjoying his retirement



Well, this is one way to arrive at a horse auction…



Getting some serious air



Good luck to Mollie Summerland as she embarks on a mammoth trip in order to compete at Luhmühlen

But our favourite social media post this week is…





Oops…

