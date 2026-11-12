Ros Canter and Carl Hester among top riders to host seven masterclasses at London International Horse Show

Find out what masterclasses are on offer across the five days in London

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Published In Features
Meg Elphick jumping grey horse as part of a Masterclass demonstration, with coach in foreground, at London International Horse Show
All masterclasses are free to watch and hosted in the Thomas Family London Arena
(Image credit: Peter Nixon/London International Horse Show)

This year visitors to London International Horse Show are being treated to seven masterclass sessions across a wide range of disciplines.

A masterclass will take place every day at London International Horse Show, with a double helping on the Saturday and Sunday – all hosted in the Thomas Family London Arena. These are free to watch from the standing viewing area, but you can also purchase a seat for the day of your choice.

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Georgia Guerin
Georgia Guerin
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Georgia is Horse & Hound’s deputy website editor and equestrian products expert. She curates content across the website with a particular focus on upcoming equestrian events horse care and buying advice. She also manages all the ecommerce opportunities that allow us to give you easy access to the best products at the lowest prices via our buying guides. Georgia has first-hand knowledge of all the equestrian brands and their ever-evolving product lines, having been working with them closely since she started in equestrian media in 2015.