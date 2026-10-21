Classes dropped from final day of London International – what riders and spectators need to know

A new-look timetable for the London International Horse Show at Excel London has resulted in a shake-up of Monday's classes

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Harry Skelton and Billy Angelo lead the winning team in the Markel Jockeys Jumping in aid of the Injured Jockeys Fund at the London International Horse Show.
Jockeys like Harry Skelton, pictured riding Billy Angelo in the Markel Jockeys Jumping in aid of the Injured Jockeys Fund at the London International Horse Show in 2024, will not be taking part this year
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

This year’s London International Horse Show (LIHS) timetable has had a radical shake-up, with just one “extended afternoon performance” on the final day.

The annual festive equestrian extravaganza at Excel London (17-21 December) traditionally runs until the Monday before Christmas and finishes around 10pm after an action-packed evening performance.

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Jennifer Donald
Jennifer Donald
Showjumping and racing editor

Jennifer is passionate at showjumping and her role as H&H’s showjumping editor has taken her around the world reporting from shows and interviewing riders, connections and those involved behind the scenes. Since joining H&H from BBC Sport in 2005, she has written on every subject across the equestrian sphere — from turnout rugs to stable management — and has interviewed gold medallists, world champions and winners galore. She also has first-hand experience of working in the equestrian industry as a riding instructor and yard manager.