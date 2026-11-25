London International Horse Show is a fantastic day out and there is so much to see – so much so that the schedule can feel a little overwhelming if there’s not a particular class or session you’ve already got your heart set on watching.

I asked the H&H editors, who know everything there is to know about their sport, to pick out some of their personal highlights in this year’s London International Horse Show schedule and tell us why they’re worth the watch.

And don’t forget, if you aren’t heading down to London in person, you can still watch London Horse Show on TV.

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Showjumping

Showjumping has always been one of the biggest draws to London. H&H’s showjumping editor Jennifer Donald reveals what she’s excited to see unfold this year.

John Whitaker celebrates half a century

No show is complete without an assortment of the Whitaker family in attendance and members of this showjumping dynasty have laid claim to all of London’s silverware over the years. But this year will be extra-special as it marks the 50th anniversary of 71-year-old John’s debut in London, when he jumped the mighty Ryan’s Son at its old home of the Grand Hall, Olympia.

John Whitaker on his way to a win with Ryans Son at Olympia in 1979 (Image credit: H&H Archive)

Half a century later, the showjumping GOAT is still wowing the crowds, and he’s missed only three shows in the intervening years – through a brain aneurysm, a broken ankle and the Covid cancellation.

The ever-popular Yorkshireman has been crowned the show’s leading rider several times. One of his many highlights was winning the London World Cup qualifier in back-to-back years, 1998 and 1999, with Grannusch and Welham, while his most recent victory came in last year’s six-bar riding his high jump hero Sharid.

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“London is very British – the crowd is unbelievable and it always brings out the best in the home riders,” says John. “London is always a great place to win.”

The CSI5* classes begin in the afternoon performance on Thursday, 17 December, culminating with the Longines FEI World Cup presented by Agria on Sunday, 20 December and the Turkish Airlines grand prix on Monday, 21 December.

Star spotting

Agria Super Sunday (20 December) is a feast for all equestrian fans, with highlights including the Longines FEI World Cups for jumping and driving, plus all the usual displays, dog agility and Shetland Pony Grand National.

But it also features a superb showcase for the younger generation of showjumping riders, starting with the Evoke under-25 British championship during the early morning performance, followed by the fast-and-furious Agria 128cm pony championship, which raises the curtain for the afternoon performance.

Jake Myers and Gamin Des Rondets won last year’s under-25 championship (Image credit: Elli Birch/Boots And Hooves)

An assortment of future stars have plied their trade in these classes so take your seats to spot the next generation’s leading talent.

The Evoke under-25 British championship takes place on Sunday morning (20 December), while the Agria 128cm pony championship is scheduled to start at 12.10pm.

Showing

London is one of the biggest events in the showing calendar. H&H’s showing editor Bethan Simons tells us what we need to make a beeline for this year.

Native ponies take centre stage

For showing enthusiasts, the British Show Pony Society (BSPS) Mountain and Moorland (M&M) Championship is unmissable, especially the prize-giving on the show’s final afternoon, on Monday, 21 December.

It’s the original showcase for our native breeds – running since 1978 – so you’ll see top-class examples of each one.

Last year, Katy Marriott-Payne became the first rider to have won the title four times, aboard Dartmoor Salcombe Starehole Bay. This year, win or not, it’s an exciting one for the Exmoor, with four ponies qualified for the first time in history.

The stands are always packed for the final of the M&M Championship (Image credit: Elli Birch/Boots And Hooves)

Katy also rode the only Exmoor (Stowbrook Jenny Wren) and only Welsh section A (Uphill James Fox) to top the podium.

Farrier Finger Print remains the only New Forest to have won, but in contrast, the Connemara has triumphed here an impressive 13 times, streets ahead of the Welsh B with eight wins and the Welsh D with five.

One breed – the Shetland – is yet to win over the judges and claim the crown. Could this be its year?

Little legs and fresh challenges

The lead-rein and first ridden sections, as well as the cradle stakes, are always a treat on Sunday, 20 December. Cute ponies and tiny riders are hard to beat, and festive decorations and Father Christmas at prize-giving make them irresistible!

If twee appeal doesn’t do it for you, there’s plenty more to enjoy in the London Arena. The British Show Horse Association’s finals – on Thursday, Friday and Saturday – for aspirational amateur and grassroots competitors are where you’re bound to catch an up-and-coming combination, while you’ll see former racehorses in a whole new light in the open-to-all former racehorse final.

From Saturday to Monday across the BSPS performance classes, there’s no place to make up marks with conformation – training is everything. The new working sports pony classes are ones to earmark: it will be interesting to see how some of the top combinations fare when pitted against each other with a new marks scheme for the first time.

Golden Oldies

The Senior Showing and Dressage Ltd (SSADL) finals on the morning of Saturday, 21 December offer a unique and special opportunity for senior horses and ponies to enjoy a moment in the spotlight.

Claire Howe and Ranchella Rolex won the grand final of the SSADL in-hand championship last year (Image credit: Elli Birch/Boots And Hooves)

You’ll find a mixture of sizes and types, all 15 years or older, with some in their 30s. Some will have taken to showing after other careers, while others just want to continue enjoying the limelight.

There are two finals – one for in-hand competitors and one for ridden combinations. All forward are champions in their own right, having taken a tricolour to qualify. As well as watching closely, listen carefully. The stories behind some of these older equines are sometimes inspirational, often quite touching and almost always feel-good.

Dressage

There are some new classes on the dressage schedule this year, as well as plenty of famous faces. H&H’s dressage editor Oscar Williams tells us what you need to look out for this year.

A festive dressage feast

There’s nothing quite like London for British dressage fans – and this year, there’s more of it than ever before.

The World Cup qualifier remains the main event, but it’s worth venturing next door to the London Arena, where two new classes promise a glimpse of the future.

Seven-year-olds and developing grand prix horses aged nine to 11 will compete on Thursday and Friday, with the older group contesting first the FEI intermediate A and then the B.

Few look more likely to make future championship teams than Carl Hester’s exciting Monet X. The powerful black gelding, who won on his grand prix debut in the spring, will be the hot favourite in the developing grand prix class.

Today’s rising stars could well be tomorrow’s team horses – and you’ll have seen them here first.

A record-breaking Christmas?

Grand prix dressage and London go together like mince pies and brandy butter.

Something about the Christmas sparkle brings out the very best in the world’s top combinations. The last three freestyle world records have all been set under London’s lights and tinsel – first by Edward Gal and Totilas in 2009, then back-to-back by Charlotte Dujardin and Valegro in 2013 and 2014.

Lottie Fry and Glamourdale return to chase a third consecutive win at London (Image credit: Elli Birch/Boots And Hooves)

Could London see another? Glamourdale and Lottie Fry return as defending champions, chasing a third London win on the trot – and fresh from becoming the first combination ever to defend both individual world titles. They’ll need to find 2.4% on their Aachen score to beat Valegro – but could their Glamourdale Airlines freestyle be cleared for take-off?

They won’t have it all their own way. Becky Moody and crowd favourite Jagerbomb pipped them in the grand prix here two years ago, and with the 2025 and 2026 World Cup champions going head-to-head, expect fireworks.

The grand prix – a last hurrah for the current test before the new version comes into force on 1 January – takes place on Thursday afternoon (17 December), with the freestyle on Friday afternoon (18 December).

Whoever comes out on top, it’s the best seat in the house to watch Britain’s finest, with a few festive freestyle twists thrown in.

Eventing

We’re in for a treat with eventing added to the schedule this year. H&H eventing editor Pippa Roome tells us more.

Arena eventing makes its debut

A new eventing challenge class takes centre stage on the evening of Friday, 18 December when top riders go head-to-head over a three-star track designed by Adrian Ditcham. The course will be spread across the main arena and part of the collecting ring, allowing those gathered in the champagne bar or the riders’ bar to see some of the action live.

Three of Britain’s World Championship gold medal-winning team – Ros Canter, Tom McEwen and Gemma Stevens – will take part, as well as fellow Brits Zara Tindall and Alex Bragg, Ireland’s Aoife Clark, China’s Alex Hua Tian, France’s Gaspard Maksud, New Zealand’s Jesse Campbell, the USA’s Hallie Coon, Sweden’s Sofia Sjöborg and Italy’s Giovanni Ugolotti.

Ros Canter is just one of the elite event riders heading to London this Christmas (Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Tom said, “I’m really pleased that London is putting this class on – why should the showjumpers have all the fun at Christmas?”

British showjumper Matt Sampson will also try his hand at the class, saying: “I really enjoy cross-country, so I’m looking forward to giving it a go! It’ll be something a bit different and a fun challenge. I can’t wait to get stuck in.”

Eventing features heavily in the masterclass schedule in The Thomas Family London Arena again too, with British eventing performance manager Dickie Waygood presenting a demo with Ros and Gemma on Friday, 18 December, Pippa’s Pony Club Rally with Pippa Funnell returning on Monday, 21 December and five-star rider Simon Grieve and grassroots rider and content creator Megan Elphick pairing up for a session on Saturday, 19 December.

Of course, in addition to this, there’s also dog agility, the Shetland Pony Grand National, the puissance, carriage driving and the legendary feel-good Christmas finale. We can’t wait!

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