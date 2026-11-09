Win VIP tickets for four people to London International Horse Show

London International Horse Show is a festive pilgrimage for many in the equestrian world – and Horse & Hound is giving you the chance to enjoy a VIP visit to the show on Thursday 17 December with three friends or family members.

The prize

One lucky winner will receive:

Four Phoenix Club Hospitality passes, including exclusive access to the Phoenix Restaurant & Bar (food/drink to be paid for on the day)

Four VIP seats in the international arena to watch the FEI Dressage World Cup Grand Prix during the afternoon performance on Thursday 17 December

All-day access to the Thomas Family London Arena, home to the London International Showing Series supported by Horse & Hound, dog agility, and Thursday’s dressage masterclass

VIP admission and parking

What you can look forward to

Action in the international arena at London International Horse Show kicks off on Thursday 17 December with the five-star showjumping Welcome Stakes at 10.50am.

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This is followed by the Royal Kennel Club Agility Stakes (medium jumping), the show's major display and the Shetland Pony Grand National.

The FEI dressage World Cup grand prix will conclude the action, finishing at 4.20pm.

Over in the Thomas Family London Arena, the entertainment starts at 8am with two rounds of the Royal Kennel Club small/mixi pairs dog agility, supported by Agria Pet Insurance.

Then the action switches to horses with the Rising Star small and lightweight hunter, followed by the middleweights and heavyweights coming before the judges.

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Dressage will take centre stage as Olympian Richard Davison will be joined by fellow legend Carl Hester to deliver his hugely popular masterclass, which will focus on “developing collection”.

The riders will be multiple regional and national dressage championship winner, Dannie Morgan and Sarah Higgins, who has also enjoyed considerable national success. Dannie will be riding the very exciting rising star Fever Tree. Currently ranked world number two on the FEI 1* ranking list for horses, Fever Tree is a horse with huge potential. Sarah's ride is to be confirmed.

Returning to showing, it will be time for the Rising Star of Hunter Type Championship, followed by the Rising Star Working Hunter Type and Working Show Horse, both supported by Phil Swallow – and their championship.

To bring the evening to a close is the new national classes for seven-year-old dressage horses and grand prix horses of the future, before the action wraps up at 8pm.

How to enter

For your chance to win four VIP tickets, click here.

The competition closes at 5pm on Friday, 27 November. The winner will be notified by email on Tuesday, 1 December. Full terms and conditions are available on the entry form.

Good luck!