Win VIP tickets for four people to London International Horse Show

Don’t miss your chance to be part of the festive fun

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Becky Moody riding Jagerbomb during the FEI dressage World Ciup leg at the London International Horse Show at ExCel in 2023
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

London International Horse Show is a festive pilgrimage for many in the equestrian world – and Horse & Hound is giving you the chance to enjoy a VIP visit to the show on Thursday 17 December with three friends or family members.

The prize

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Carol Phillips
Carol Phillips
Website editor

Carol is an experienced journalist and editor, who is also a passionate amateur rider and dedicated horse owner, having ridden since childhood. She has a particular interest in the emotional well-being and ethical training of horses, alongside veterinary matters, having garnered extensive first-hand experience of numerous equine health conditions through more than 30 years of horse ownership.