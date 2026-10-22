‘Why should showjumpers have all the fun?!’ Zara Tindall joins gold medal-winning eventers for London arena eventing

The London International arena eventing entries provide a stellar line-up for the first running of this class

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Matt Sampson jumps a vertical on a bay horse at the London International
Matt Sampson is the only pure showjumper among the London International arena eventing entries
(Image credit: London International Horse Show / Peter Nixon )

A line-up of elite eventers will be joined by one top showjumper as they take on the new eventing challenge at the London International Horse Show this year.

H&H reported that an arena eventing challenge would run on the Friday of this year’s show (18 December), and the full “stellar” entries list has now been revealed.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.