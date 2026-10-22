‘Why should showjumpers have all the fun?!’ Zara Tindall joins gold medal-winning eventers for London arena eventing
The London International arena eventing entries provide a stellar line-up for the first running of this class
A line-up of elite eventers will be joined by one top showjumper as they take on the new eventing challenge at the London International Horse Show this year.
H&H reported that an arena eventing challenge would run on the Friday of this year’s show (18 December), and the full “stellar” entries list has now been revealed.
Ros Canter, Tom McEwen and Gemma Stevens, who were on the team that won world gold in Aachen this summer, will be joined in a line-up assembled by British eventing performance manager Dickie Waygood. The list also includes British open champion Zara Tindall, previous Hickstead eventers’ challenge winner Alex Bragg – and medal-winning showjumper Matt Sampson.
Dickie said: “We have got some truly brilliant riders coming to London and I can’t wait to see what they can do. The event is going to be a lot of fun, but technical and challenging enough to make it very competitive.”
The challenge will feature a three-star course of showjumps and cross-country-style fences, designed by FEI level three course-designer Adrian Ditcham, taking in the International Arena and part of the collecting ring.
Tom said: “I’m really pleased that London is putting this class on and I am really looking forward to seeing how we all get on. Why should the showjumpers have all the fun at Christmas!?”
London International arena eventing entries
Matt, who was leading rider at the show three years ago, said the competition was a great addition to the event.
Never miss out on the latest happenings in the equestrian world
“As a showjumper, I also really enjoy cross-country, so I’m looking forward to giving it a go!” he said “It’ll be something a bit different and a fun challenge, and I can’t wait to get stuck in.”
The other riders taking part are Alex Hua Tian for China, Gaspard Maksud for France, Hallie Cook for the US, Aoife Clark for Ireland, New Zealander Jesse Campbell, Italian Giovanni Ugolotti and Sweden’s Sofia Sjöborg.
London event director Simon Brooks-Ward said: “We are really pleased that Dickie has recruited such a stellar roll call of talent for this inaugural event, which we hope to become an annual fixture.
“There’s huge excitement around the class and the beauty of London is that it showcases the very best of so many disciplines, I’m thrilled that we can now add eventing to the list.”
● To stay up to date with the latest equestrian news in the run-up to and throughout the London International Horse Show, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website
Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.