If you've been showing in the past few years, chances are, you've come across Sarah Chapman. Sarah is a regular on the showing circuit, as both a judge – particularly for the ride aspect – and as a competitor.

As many of us gear ourselves and our steeds up to compete at the 2026 London International Horse Show (LIHS), Sarah is looking forward to judging the Rising Star hack/riding horse and the open style and performance finals alongside Mr Gregory Goss.

Who is Sarah Chapman?

By trade, Llanidloes-based Sarah is a small business administrator, a transport manager, and a show administrator. So even if you don’t think that you have come across Sarah as a judge or competitor, you have probably encountered her through her involvement with many of our leading fixtures, including Royal Three Counties show.

She is no doubt busy, and jokes that if she wasn’t involved in horses, she would be enjoying “having more time for a rest”.

Nevertheless, she has found time to develop a new skillset and has started driving her partner’s old classic car in navigational rallies!

Sarah’s background in horses

Sarah was a horsey child, and when asked which horse she wishes she could have ridden, she says: “As a child I always wanted to ride Champion The Wonder Horse and imagined galloping Black Beauty through the fields”.

She started showing as a child.

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“Showing is in the blood,” she says. “My grandfather showed pigs and moved into ponies when my mother started to ride. My grandmother helped to set up the British Show Pony Society Area 15. I started showing at the age of three in lead-rein classes.”

The pony that had the greatest impact on her equestrian pursuits?

“Chirk Sunblest was a talented cheeky pony that taught me a huge amount about how to ride to a fence,” she says. “If you weren’t on ‘your A game’ you’d end up in the bottom of it! We won many classes together over Davina Whiteman's infamous courses.”

It’s no wonder then, that she considers horses “a great leveller”!

“Horses teach you patience, resilience and perseverance,” she says.

Since then, Sarah has remained heavily involved in showing, with highlights including winning at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS), the Royal International (RIHS) and many county shows.

Sarah has a lifetime of experience in the show-ring (Image credit: Steve Dawe/ Real Time Imaging)

“Morse recently, a wonderful day with Ferdy, my two-year-old thoroughbred,” provided a standout day, “when he exceeded all expectations”. The pair were reserve supreme in-hand at the 2026 Sport Horse Breeding GB hunter championships, signalling a bright future for Ferdy.

Training is something Sarah is passionate about.

“I have been trained by such greats as Stella Harries, Davina Whiteman and Robert Oliver.”

She has dedicated many hours to the training of showing competitors over the years, in particular, giving invaluable support to new and grassroots members of the showing community who are eager to learn and understand the industry. In part, this led her to founding The Showing Register (TSR), which flourished under Sarah’s guidance until folded into Grandstand Media’s repertoire a few years ago.

“Founding and running The Showing Register for 14 years was a fantastic experience,” she says.

Sarah’s judging experiences

As well as remaining on the TSR panel, Sarah sits on the British Show Horse Association (BSHA), Sport Horse Breeding (SHB) GB, Coloured Horse and Pony Society (CHAPS), British Show Pony Society (BSPS), and Arab Horse Society panels.

On judging, Sarah says: “I love judging at county shows; these have included Great Yorkshire, Royal Highland, New Forest and the Royal Welsh. I have judged in Australia and at Dublin Horse Show, as well as the Royal International and HOYS on more than one occasion.”

Sarah has judged at many of our leading fixtures, including HOYS, where she is judging here (Image credit: Peter Nixon)

What is Sarah looking for in the ring?

“A horse with a relaxed rhythm and cadence always catches my eye,” she says. “Rhythm and balance are important and a well constructed show that suits the horse's way of going.

“I do not like to see riders trot their horses too fast out of their rhythm.”

To really impress Sarah, though, you will need to display “good sportsmanship, and a cheerful and positive attitude no matter what the outcome.”