London International Horse Show judge Sarah Chapman reveals what catches her eye in the ring

Find out more about Sarah Chapman, her background in horses, and what she’s looking for as a judge

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Headshot of Sarah Chapman taken while judging at show
(Image credit: Steve Dawe/Real Time Imaging)

If you've been showing in the past few years, chances are, you've come across Sarah Chapman. Sarah is a regular on the showing circuit, as both a judge – particularly for the ride aspect – and as a competitor.

As many of us gear ourselves and our steeds up to compete at the 2026 London International Horse Show (LIHS), Sarah is looking forward to judging the Rising Star hack/riding horse and the open style and performance finals alongside Mr Gregory Goss.

Bethan Simons
Bethan Simons
H&H showing editor

Bethan joined Horse & Hound as showing editor in January 2025, after spending two years as Editor for Showing World. Having adored ponies since childhood, she started showing as a teenager and has enjoyed wins at major shows up and down the country, including Royal Highland, New Forest, and the Royal Welsh, as well as HOYS, RIHS and London. She is particularly passionate about Welsh breeds and is also a Welsh language commentator.