The world’s richest showjumping competition is coming to the UK, it has been confirmed; the Premier Jumping League (PJL) will run at Hickstead.

One of the nine legs of the tour, which will run for the first time next year, will be held at the West Sussex venue from 20-22 August.

H&H reported that the $300m series, created and backed by Frank McCourt and McCourt Global, will run at venues across the globe, featuring teams of the world’s top riders, with a $1m prize pot per event.

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“In developing its competition calendar, the PJL made a strategic decision to follow the natural movement of the international showjumping circuit, minimising additional travel demands on horses and riders while prioritising their welfare,” a spokesperson for the series said. “Consideration has been given to venues offering optimal footing, stabling, and wider equestrian facilities.”

The spokesperson said the calendar includes new venues but also those “steeped in tradition”.

“Together, they reinforce the PJL’s commitment to preserving the integrity and core values of showjumping,” she said.

“Founded in 1960 by the late Douglas Bunn, Hickstead embodies this commitment. Britain’s first permanent showground dedicated to equestrian sport, Hickstead welcomes approximately 100,000 spectators to its West Sussex grounds each year. Its International Arena, featuring an all-weather surface with a grass top, is regarded as one of the most advanced competition turfs in the world.”

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Hickstead director Lizzie Bunn said the team is proud Hickstead is to be the UK PJL venue.

“Hickstead has always been regarded as the home of British showjumping, and the showground has been the site of so many unforgettable sporting triumphs in the six decades since we first opened,” she said. “We’re looking forward to witnessing many more iconic moments at this exciting new fixture on the global jumping calendar.”

Former Olympic champion Ben Maher has become a PJL ambassador.

Hickstead is an “incredibly valuable addition to the PJL competition calendar”

“Hickstead is British showjumping,” he said. “I grew up there, I rode ponies there, and winning [the Derby] there at the age of 22 was one of the biggest milestones in my career.

“Some of my greatest memories of showjumping have come from Hickstead, not only competing and winning there myself, but watching the likes of John Whitaker and Milton.

“Hickstead represents an important part of my own history, and I’m thrilled to see its heritage recognised and respected by the PJL. There are very few arenas in the world that evoke such emotion because of the history they hold. Hickstead is one of them, and it’s an incredibly valuable addition to the PJL competition calendar.”

HPower Group, which runs Royal Windsor and the London International, will also deliver the PJL at Hickstead.

Chairman Simon Brooks-Ward said: “We are delighted that H Power will be taking on the role of organiser for the PJL event at Hickstead. It is an exciting opportunity to bring together our experience in delivering world-class equestrian events with PJL’s ambitious vision for the sport. Hickstead is an iconic venue, and we are looking forward to working closely with both teams to deliver an exceptional event for riders, partners and spectators alike.”

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