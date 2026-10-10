‘It’s what we’ve always wanted to do together and we’ve done it’: 73cm working stallion lands American miniature sash at HOYS 2026

Pandoras Conquistadors Bvlgari, a “cheeky” 73cm tall stallion, topped the American miniature horse championship class at the 2026 Horse of The Year Show (HOYS)

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Pandoras Conquistadors Bvlgari and Emma Armitage stand for a photo at HOYS after winning the American Miniature horse of the year title
(Image credit: 1st Class Images)

Pandoras Conquistadors Bvlgari, a “cheeky” 73cm tall stallion, topped the American miniature horse championship class at the 2026 Horse of The Year Show (HOYS).

“Bo” was shown to the title by his owner Emma Armitage.

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Millie Bowles
Millie Bowles
Freelance reporter