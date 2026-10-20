Billy ‘The Kid’ Loughnane crowned youngest champion jockey in more than 100 years

Lucy Elder&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Alamy Live News. 3FW4RGF 17th October, 2026. Billy Loughnane aged 20 is crowned Champion Jockey at the Qatar Racing British Champions Day 2026. Credit: Maureen McLean/Alamy Live News
(Image credit: Maureen McLean/Alamy Live News)

Billy Loughnane was crowned champion jockey – the youngest in more than 100 years – on Qatar Racing British Champions Day at Ascot (17 October).

Billy, 20, ended the 2026 championship with 159 wins, more than 20 clear of runner-up Oisin Murphy. To put Billy’s achievement into context, he would still have another year in young riders if this were any of the Olympic equestrian disciplines.

Lucy Elder
Lucy Elder
Senior news writer

Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.