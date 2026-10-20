Billy Loughnane was crowned champion jockey – the youngest in more than 100 years – on Qatar Racing British Champions Day at Ascot (17 October).

Billy, 20, ended the 2026 championship with 159 wins, more than 20 clear of runner-up Oisin Murphy. To put Billy’s achievement into context, he would still have another year in young riders if this were any of the Olympic equestrian disciplines.

“It has been an extraordinary couple of years, really. I have been lucky to team up with a lot of trainers who have propelled me forward,” said Billy. “Around this time four years ago when I was headed up to Newcastle for my first ride, the aim was just to have a few winners. What it has turned into is amazing. I am very lucky.”

Billy’s first win was at Wolverhampton in November 2022 and he landed the champion apprentice title the following year. This season, his highlights included his debut Classic victory in the 2000 Guineas aboard the unbeaten miler Bow Echo, whom he partnered to outstanding success.

“To find a horse like Bow Echo was a dream come true. Unbeaten in six starts, including the Guineas, Royal Ascot and the Sussex Stakes,” said Billy.

“I am gutted that we won’t see him on the track again but very lucky to have partnered him. The Guineas was my highlight of the year – it was the best buzz I have had on a racehorse.”

Watch the video below of Billy Loughnane on Qatar Racing British Champions Day 2026. Credit: Great British Racing

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Billy is the youngest winner of the champion jockey title since 19-year-old Charlie Elliott shared the honours with Steve Donoghue in 1923. He is now eyeing Sir Gordon Richards’ record for a calendar year of 269 winners.

“It is in my sights, although I am not full blasting at the moment. I am going to take the rest of this month and November. I will keep doing what I am doing, riding every day, and then heading into December I will assess whether it is possible,” he said.

Saturday must have been a proud day too for George Boughey. The trainer is one of Billy’s biggest supporters, and the yard’s apprentice jockey Jack Callan also lifted the champion apprentice trophy. Jack’s brother, Henry Callan, looks set to be crowned champion amateur when that title race concludes next month.

From left: champion jockey Billy Loughnane, trainer George Boughey, and champion apprentice Jack Callan. (Image credit: Maureen McLean/Alamy Live News)

Jack said: “It has been a fantastic season. I have been very lucky to be supported by some great people. I think I saw a stat that said I have ridden for over 100 trainers this year, so hopefully it continues.”

The 19-year-old, whose father Neil secured the same title in 1999, rode out his claim at the end of July and scored 54 wins this championship season.

“I have always had the mindset of wanting to be the best, no matter what I do, although I did not put much pressure on myself to become champion apprentice this year,” said Jack. “I wanted to beat my annual total of 50 winners from 2025, including 27 during the [championship] season.

“I rode double-digit winners in each of the first three months of the season and, although I was silly enough to get a suspension that broke some of the momentum, it was great to get things rolling again after riding out my claim at the end of July.

“I love this job and to even call it a job is a bit ridiculous to me. It is something I have always wanted to do from a very early age. There are obviously days where it is difficult and things are not quite going right but, overall, I am delighted with how things have gone.

“I want to keep taking my riding to new heights, which hopefully leads to bigger numbers and better horses. I have built some great connections and will be staying here over the winter to build on that. Hopefully, I can be champion jockey one day – that would be the dream.”

Godolphin received the champion owner award for the 18th time.