‘I’m very proud of him’: 12-year-old rider shows the adults how it’s done in Hickstead’s International Arena

Alfie Bailey is still riding 128cm ponies but he qualified horses for all three of the championships he contested at the September tour

Eleanor Jones&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Young rider Alfie Bailey clears a fence on a dark bay horse
Alfie Bailey and Gemmarco 16
(Image credit: Boots and Hooves Photography)

Alfie Bailey still has the rest of this year riding 128cms – but he came second, third and third again against adults in the International Arena at Hickstead on the second weekend of the All England September tour (12-13 September).

The 12-year-old came second and third in the 1m championship, with Barbara’s Dancer and Midnight Time respectively, and finished third in the 1.20m amateur final, won by Alana Collett on Rathbride Millie, with Gemmarco 16. He and Sandra Pavitt’s stallion clocked the fastest time in the 1.20m by some four seconds, but just clipped the very last fence.

Latest Videos FromHorse & Hound
Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.