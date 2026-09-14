Alfie Bailey still has the rest of this year riding 128cms – but he came second, third and third again against adults in the International Arena at Hickstead on the second weekend of the All England September tour (12-13 September).

The 12-year-old came second and third in the 1m championship, with Barbara’s Dancer and Midnight Time respectively, and finished third in the 1.20m amateur final, won by Alana Collett on Rathbride Millie, with Gemmarco 16. He and Sandra Pavitt’s stallion clocked the fastest time in the 1.20m by some four seconds, but just clipped the very last fence.

Alfie said he enjoys riding the horses as much as the ponies – he has two 128cms qualified for Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) and one 138cm – adding that his plan is: “Just do what you’ve got to do!”

Latest Videos From Horse & Hound Watch full video here:

“I’m very proud of him,” dad Charlie said. “It’s a lot of work but worth it in the end, and it's a nice thing for your children to be into.”

Alfie’s mother Annie has owned Midnight, who is now 19, since he was four; he came ninth in the British speed Derby in 2022, and was placed second, fourth and ninth in the Douglas Bunn challenge at the September show in different years, with Darren Wise, and came third in the bronze league final at HOYS with Leah Lynch in 2023. Annie joked that she has had Midnight longer than she has her son.

Alfie Bailey wants to showjump professionally – and aims to get on a children-on-horses team next year.

To stay up to date with the latest equestrian news from Hickstead events, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website