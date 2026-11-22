A 15-year-old girl has beaten seasoned adult riders to become national endurance champion, in an “extraordinary display of equestrian skill, teamwork, and stamina”.

Hollie Brewell was crowned overall Endurance GB (EGB) champion with her Arab gelding Cotswolds Shaquille, taking the Manar trophy over experienced competitors, many who have been competing in endurance longer than she has been alive.

As well as the Manar trophy, for the horse and rider with the highest points in rides across the UK, Hollie and nine-year-old “Sharqui” won the Nippa trophy as young rider champion, for the second consecutive year. They won the saddlers award from the Worshipful Company of Saddlers, the Jasper trophy, the Ragham trophy for young riders, the Mesaoud trophy and the Ferishal trophy, and took the top honours in the Arab Horse Society premium performance scheme.

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Year 11 student Hollie first took part in endurance at nine months old, in a basket saddle on her mother’s pony, and joined EGB’s Derbyshire group aged three.

She and Sharqui, a former dressage horse, have been together since 2023, winning the junior championship in 2024 and the young rider title last year.

“A large part of me still feels in disbelief!” Hollie said.

“There are some incredibly experienced riders and horses competing at this level, with decades behind them, and Sharqui and I have only been competing together for three and a half years. To be overall national champions in 2026 alongside all the riders I’ve looked up to in awe is just unbelievable.

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“Before we met, Sharqui spent his early life doing dressage indoors rather than exploring the countryside. He’s such a character – mischievous, playful, and with a huge heart. Underneath that cheekiness, he has an engine that just keeps going, and he trusts me completely.

“He has no idea he’s a national champion or how many miles he’s covered; he just knows he’s loved, he’s having an adventure, and there’s something tasty waiting in his feed bucket when he gets home.”

Hollie Brewell credits team effort for her success

Hollie said her dedicated family effort is to be credited for her success; both her parents competed in endurance and now her mother manages the logistics, route maps and vet gates, her father oversees the transport and vehicles. Hollie’s grandmother also looks after the animals at home while she is competing.

“Endurance really is the ultimate team sport,” Hollie said. “Although Sharqui and I are out on the track, we couldn’t take a single stride without my mum and dad at crew points and vet gates, and my nanna keeping everything running at home. I’m also so grateful to the incredible ride organisers, volunteers, and vets across Endurance GB who give up their weekends in all weathers so we can ride safely.”

Hollie, who has ambitions of competing internationally and representing Britain, added that any young riders thinking of trying endurance should give it a try.

“You don’t need an arena or an expensive specialised pony; any sound horse or pony can have a go at grassroots level,” she said. “The bond and trust you build out across the countryside is like nothing else. Start at your own pace, look after your horse, and have fun together.”

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