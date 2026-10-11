Young rider who swapped motorbikes for horses four years ago eyes step up to three-star

The 16-year-old rider has been recognised with the British Eventing spotlight award for September

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Pictured Alfie Dixon and his horse Prince Louis B
(Image credit: Alfie Dixon)

A 16-year-old eventer who swapped motorcycles for horses four years ago has been recognised for his “dedication and enthusiasm”, as he aims to step up to three-star next season.

West Yorkshire-based Alfie Dixon is the September winner of the British Eventing (BE) and the Howden Way spotlight award, having been nominated by his coach Will Murray.

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Becky Murray
Becky Murray
Senior news writer

Since joining H&H in 2018, Becky has covered a broad range of equestrian news including welfare matters, veterinary studies, FEI Tribunal hearings and road safety campaigns. She has also interviewed top riders including Scott Brash, John Whitaker and Ian Stark, to name just a few. Becky’s reporting has taken her to Canada for Spruce Meadows and France for Pau five-star, as well as the Royal Highland and Blair Castle International Horse Trials closer to home. She was also a key part of the remote reporting team for the Tokyo Olympics and the Europeans.