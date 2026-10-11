A 16-year-old eventer who swapped motorcycles for horses four years ago has been recognised for his “dedication and enthusiasm”, as he aims to step up to three-star next season.

West Yorkshire-based Alfie Dixon is the September winner of the British Eventing (BE) and the Howden Way spotlight award, having been nominated by his coach Will Murray.

The award is for grassroots members who “embody the shared values” of BE and Howden Way; prioritising horse and athlete welfare, embracing collaboration in training and or competition, emphasising personal growth and skill development and exhibiting sportsmanship. Every month BE coaches can nominate someone from their region and Laura Collett chooses the winner.

Latest Videos From Horse & Hound Watch full video here:

Alfie started riding in 2022. He did his first full BE season in 2024, having made his eventing debut in the Norton Disney BE80 in October 2023.

“My family is more into motor sport. I used to ride bikes and my older brother competed in motocross at European level,” said Alfie.

“It was only when my sister got a pony, about four years ago that I decided I wanted to ride. My parents bought me a pony to stop us arguing.”

On 9 September Alfie and his eight-year-old gelding Prince Louis B (Tommy) were 18th on their first two-star completion, at Cornbury. The following week they enjoyed their first win together, in the under-18 open novice at Succeed Kelsall Hill.

Horse & Hound Newsletter Never miss out on the latest happenings in the equestrian world Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“My ultimate aim is to build a string of horses, ride for owners and compete at the highest level,” said Alfie.

Alfie said the spotlight award was a “fantastic surprise”.

“Tommy and I have had a fantastic season so far, hitting all our goals,” he said. “Next season is going to be another big step up and our goal is our first three-star.”

Will Murray said Alfie attended several BE coaching sessions at the start of the season “where he displayed obvious talent and enthusiasm”.

“He has worked incredibly hard at improving his and his horse’s performance throughout the season,” he said.

“His dedication and enthusiasm for the sport is fantastic, and I would like that to be recognised.”

On reading Alfie’s nomination, Laura Collett said she was impressed by his commitment to developing himself and Prince Louis B during the season.

“Talent is important, but so too are dedication, enthusiasm and a willingness to keep learning, and it sounds as though Alfie has shown all those qualities,” she said.