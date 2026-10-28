Young British rider scores extraordinary international treble – and finishes second to himself in two classes too

Max Warburton was on unbeatable form at the final event of the 2026 British eventing calendar, Bicton

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Max Warburton, a rider in a green top, rides Norway Van De Haar, a bay horse, over a narrow wooden cross-country fence at Bicton in October 2026
Max Warburton and Norway Van De Haar, one his three international winners at the October 2026 Bicton fixture
(Image credit: ESP Photographic)

Max Warburton scored an extraordinary international treble at Bicton Horse Trials last week (21-25 October) – and finished second to himself in two of the three major classes, too.

“I’m not sure that’ll ever happen again in my career!” said Max, who kicked off a wet and windswept four days with a win in the Symonds & Sampson CCI3*-S with eight-year-old Norway Van De Haar, who belongs to Miranda Lucey, Sue Ruddock and Celia Gough.

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Ellie Hughes
Ellie Hughes