British debutant pilots his ride to second in young event horse World Championships at Le Lion d’Angers

British-bred Bueno, ridden by Hector Payne, finished on his dressage score to take the runner-up spot at Le Lion

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Hector Payne, a rider in red, white and blue striped top and hat, rides grey horse Bueno over a cross-country fence decorated as a house, at Le Lion d‘Angers 2026
Bueno, ridden by Britain’s Hector Payne, takes second in the seven-year-old young horse World Championships at Le Lion d’Angers in 2026
(Image credit: FEI/Libby Law Photography)

Britain‘s Hector Payne made his first visit to the young event horse World Championships in Le Lion d’Angers a successful one when he piloted Caroline Primrose’s striking grey, Bueno, into second in the seven-year-old class.

The pair completed on their first phase score of 29 in this FEI WBFSH Eventing World Breeding Championships for Young Horses (15-18 October).

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Ellie Hughes