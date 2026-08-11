Tributes paid to unbeaten superstar as he bows out of sporting career: ‘He has given us some extraordinary days’

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ASCOT, ENGLAND - JUNE 16: Billy Loughnane celebrates after riding Bow Echo to win the St James&#039;s Palace Stakes on Day One during Royal Ascot 2026 at Ascot Racecourse on June 16, 2026.
Billy Loughnane points to Bow Echo following the pair’s win in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot in 2026.
(Image credit: Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse)

Supreme talent Bow Echo has retired from racing unbeaten following “a setback” and will go to stud.

The three-year-old, bred by the late Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum and trained by George Boughey, was ridden in all six of his victorious starts by Billy Loughnane.

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Lucy Elder
Lucy Elder
Senior news writer

Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.