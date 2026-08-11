Supreme talent Bow Echo has retired from racing unbeaten following “a setback” and will go to stud.

The three-year-old, bred by the late Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum and trained by George Boughey, was ridden in all six of his victorious starts by Billy Loughnane.

Mr Boughey said that it “has been the honour of a lifetime to train a horse like Bow Echo”.

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“He has given us some extraordinary days and taken everyone involved on a journey we will never forget. To retire unbeaten, having won the 2000 Guineas, St James’s Palace Stakes and Sussex Stakes, says everything about what an exceptional racehorse he has been,” he said.

“Bow Echo’s remarkable story began with his owner-breeder, the late Sheikh Mohammed Obaid, and it is a great sadness that he was not here to see what a lifetime of breeding was able to produce. Bow Echo’s unbelievable constitution and extraordinary ability have set him apart.

“We will all miss seeing him at home and on the racecourse but we are incredibly excited for his next chapter and in time, to see a new generation of his progeny on the racecourse.”

“He has given us some extraordinary days and taken everyone involved on a journey we will never forget” George Boughey, Bow Echo’s trainer

Bow Echo’s trajectory this year, winning the same three races as Frankel, has been outstanding. The Night Of Thunder son, who Billy named in a H&H interview in March as one to watch this season, drew fans as much for the bravery and style with which he won as for his talent.

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Their partnership – the “Kid” and his horse, two exceptional talents, smiling their way into the winner’s enclosure – has been glorious to watch. The late surge of speed with which they sailed past their rivals in the closing stages of the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood was an electrifying swansong to Bow Echo’s blazing career.

“He is probably one of the best horses I will ever partner, and to have him at 20 years old is a dream come true,” said Billy that day.

Billy Loughnane and Bow Echo winning the Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes at the Qatar Goodwood Festival in 2026. (Image credit: Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Paying tribute to Bow Echo on the horse’s retirement today, he added: “Bow Echo has been the most unbelievable racehorse and has given me days in the saddle that I could only ever have dreamed of. To ride a horse like him at this stage of my career, and to win the 2000 Guineas, St James’s Palace Stakes and Sussex Stakes together, is something incredibly special.

“I can’t thank George and the whole team enough. George has trained him to perfection throughout his career and I feel incredibly lucky to have been Bow Echo's jockey in all six of his starts.

“Of course it’s disappointing that we won’t see him on the racecourse again, but he retires unbeaten having done everything that was asked of him. It has been a privilege to ride him and he’ll always mean a huge amount to me.”

● What’s your favourite memory or moment from Bow Echo’s career? Let us know your thoughts at hhletters@futurenet.com, including your name, nearest town and county, for the chance to have your thoughts published in a future issue of Horse & Hound magazine

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