When you’re wondering how to stop a dog licking a wound, the first thing to establish is why they are licking. If your dog has a known wound or has had surgery, you’ll want to keep the area clean to prevent infection or any further complications. There may, however, be a problem that you can’t see – for example, a dog with a grass seed in his foot will be extremely irritated, but you may not be able to see it with the naked eye. They will keep licking until you see a red lump and that presents usually as an interdigital cyst, which will need veterinary intervention. Treating a wound and bandaging it with a self-adhesive bandage (like this one on Amazon) usually rectifies the licking, but some dogs will move on to biting at the bandage. If the wound is on the foot, you can also try a pair of the best shoes for dogs to keep the feet covered.

The traditional solution for the problem of how to stop a dog licking a wound is the plastic cone collar (like this one on Amazon), which is commonly referred to as the “cone of shame”. These can be cumbersome, however, and have the potential to become very sweaty, which then adds sweaty ears, infection and sores around the neck to your list of problems. A softer cone (like this one on Amazon) or inflatable neck collar (like this one on Amazon) is usually preferable where possible as they are more comfortable and they bend, but not enough for your dog to get at the injured area.

Why do dogs lick wounds?

Like many other animals, including horses, cats, rodents and primates, it’s an instinct for dogs to lick their wounds as a means of cleaning themselves by removing dirt and hair. Saliva also has enzymes that can kill some harmful bacteria, such as E. coli, but not all.

Flushing the wound through with saline water is more beneficial and it is not always wise to let a dog continue to lick a wound as it can become harmful, break down the skin and slow the healing process as it can introduce more harmful infections.

Licking is also a way for a dog to soothe pain – for example, my eldest English Mastiff, Mavis, suffers with arthritis in her feet and wrist and quite often I know she’s suffering due to the licking. I can then make her more comfortable and stop the licking before it becomes damaging.

How to stop a dog licking a wound

Despite it being natural and instinctive, it’s best not to let your dog lick his wound – especially not in the long term, as it will provide a warm and wet area for more bacteria to breed. Veterinary wound management and remedies over the counter are much more helpful when it comes to treating the wound, and some of these also taste disgusting to your dog, which acts as a great deterrent.

Once you’ve cleaned and treated the wound – or it’s been treated by a vet if necessary – and it’s been suitably covered, using a soft cone or collar is the best way to prevent your dog from accessing it.

If a dog has had surgery, as the healing progresses the area can become itchy and the dog may want to lick the wound. In this case, there are some great body suits (like this one on Amazon), which prevent your dog from accessing the wound, but are also useful for dogs with allergies to grass.

How to tell if a dog’s wound is infected

The following signs suggest a wound is infected:

Redness, irritation and swelling

Pus coming from the site

Foul smell leading to necrosis

It’s causing increasing pain or pressure

The wound is hot and taking a long time to heal

Your dog has a temperature and is lethargic

When should a wound be seen by a vet

The wound is bleeding heavily and will not stop

There is a visible foreign body, such as a nail or glass

The wound is large and/or in or around the eyes, face or head

The dog was bitten by another animal

It was caused by trauma, such as a car accident or impaling themselves

