Enjoy a fun evening of horse racing games with friends and family





Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

In an age of video games, apps, and simulation, it’s nice to get friends and family together for an evening of traditional horse racing board games. Many horse racing board games have a similar setup, aiming to simulate a day at the races. Most of the games have a board on which the playing pieces race, and the progress of each horse is decided by the dice. Betting can be incorporated to increase the excitement.

Some horse racing board games have extra elements, including playing cards to determine ownership or twists and turns in the game, while others have DVD footage and are geared more towards betting.

These racing games – and other horse games – make great gifts for for horse lovers and racing fans.

Best horse racing board games

Talking Tables Host Your Own Horse Racing Night Board Game

Ages: 14+ | RRP: £35 |

No racing knowledge is required to play this game. Just pick a jockey playing piece and roll the dice, moving clockwise around the board game by winning races and collecting cash.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Really Nasty Horse Racing Game

Players: 2–8 or teams | Ages: 12+ | RRP: £19.99 |

Enjoy a day at the races with this competitive game of bluffing and double crossing. Decide which races your horses will run and who to bet on, but be prepared for lots of shady dealings.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

Host Your Own Race Night

Players: 2+ | Ages: 14+ | RRP: £24.99 |

This game comes with 32 nail-biting races on two DVDs and contains everything you need for a flutter without the risk. Study the form guide, check the odds and then place your bets before the race begins. Commentary by Mark Johnson.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Photo Finish Horse Track Racing Board Game

Players: 2–8 |

First invented in the 1940s, Photo Finish has been updated and now comes with tip-resistant painted metal playing pieces. The game merges strategy with rolls of the dice to provide a realistic horse racing experience. Each player must “jockey” their horse around the track and bets can be made, too.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Finish Line Horse Racing Board Game

Ages: 5+ |

Specially crafted in pine with etched lines to prevent fading over time, this game requires you to roll the dice to dash towards the finish line. The dice roll determines which horse moves forward with each horse having the same probability of winning.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Derby Day Horse Racing Board Game

Players: 2–12 | Ages: 12+ |

In this game you deal out the playing cards to split shares of the 12 horses, then roll the dice to send the horses toward the finish line to collect your share of the jackpot.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Matty’s Toy Stop Deluxe Wooden Horse Racing Game

Players: 2–6 | Ages: 6+ |

Try your luck at this vintage-style wooden tabletop game. The set includes a wooden game board, 11 movable horses, 10 plastic chips, two dice, and a deck of cards. The rules can be tweaked for the number of players. Use the plastic chips as basic betting currency, or substitute with real money or poker chips to add to the excitement.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

AEG Ready Set Bet

Players: 2–9 | Ages: 14+ |

Place your bet and roll the dice, then after 4 rounds, the player with the most money wins.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

Desktop Derby

Ages: 3+ |

This miniature desktop derby table game comes with six horses. It’s battery operated and you just need to watch and cheer your horse on.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Go Sports Derby Dash

Players: 2–12 |

Choose your horse and roll the dice to dash towards the finish – the dice roll determines which horse moves forward with each one having the same probability of winning. Heighten the excitement by placing bets.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Across The Board Kentucky Derby Racing Game

Players: 2–20 |

Similar to many other games in this list, this game is played with cards and dice, but on an oval maple veneer game board and with plastic horses.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

You might also like:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.