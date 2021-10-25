Are you looking for some tasty treats, drinks or food gifts to share with loved ones this Christmas? Here’s a selection from a range of budgets that we think are worth a try…
Tack Room Distillery Rhubarb & Blood Orange Gin
RRP: £38 |
Made at a family-run distillery nestled in a yard, this rhubarb and blood orange gin is the perfect reward after a long day with the horses. It can be served neat over ice or with your choice of mixer.
The Amazing Chocolate Workshop horse lovers and farriers gift set
RRP: £22.99 |
Made with luxury plain Italian chocolate, these tools look just like the real thing.
ButterNut London Rose & Pistachio butter
RRP: £13.95 for 180g |
This silky smooth, delicately sweet, luxurious and fragrant pistachio butter has won two stars at Great Taste Awards.
Fortnum & Mason Merrymaker’s Hamper
RRP: £75 |
This luxury hamper contains a Christmas pudding, fruit and spice biscuits, three types of tea, figgy preserve and chocolate reindeer noses.
Pinkster Spritz
RRP: £28.00 for 70cl |
This drink from Pinkster is the perfect option for those looking for a lower alcohol spirit over the festive period. It is made with the gin-soaked raspberries left over from producing gin and comes in two flavours – raspberry and hibiscus or elderflower and raspberry.
Quirky Chocolates chocolate brussels sprouts
RRP: From £16.25 |
These brussels sprouts will be the first to go down well with the whole family on Christmas day.
Whittard hot chocolate stacking tins
RRP: £16 |
This gift is the perfect treat for a winter’s evening. It includes the classic luxury hot chocolate, luxury white hot chocolate and salted caramel flavour hot chocolate.
Long Shot hard seltzer
RRP: From £20 for a mixed case |
These cans of seltzer are perfect for taking out for the day, and are vegan, gluten free, low sugar and under 70 calories per can. Flavours include grapefruit, raspberry and blackcurrant or strawberry and rhubarb.
The Chuckling Cheese Company advent calendar
RRP: £29.99 |
With 24 windows of cheese, chutney or biscuits, this calendar is perfect for a cheese fiend. Cheeses include caramelised red onion, orange and whiskey, Sunday roast, Mexican sweet chilli, apple smoked, classic vintage and Christmas pudding.
Cocktail Canaries Passion Fruit Martini
RRP: £30 for 50cl |
Like that naughty cocktail we all know (and love), this take on the Pornstar Martini is described as boozier, stronger, more tropical and delicious.
Walkston Candy drink stirrers
RRP: From £6.99 |
A fun gift for a coffee lover, these stirrers replace ordinary coffee syrups and are infused with hazelnut, vanilla, caramel or Amaretto.
Hotel Chocolat Merry Christmas Everyone Collection
RRP: £55 |
This hamper contains everything you could need for an indulgent festive evening. Say goodbye to family arguments over who gets what chocolate – with this hamper, there’s something for everyone.
