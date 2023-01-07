



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Many riders prefer to wear riding gloves all year round – whether you’re competing, hacking or working your horse from the ground, they offer protection in a number of ways. Some of the best winter riding gloves on the market can retail at more than £50, but while they might be really fantastic, if you’re shopping on a budget they’re no good to you.

The tighter your budget, the more you’ll probably have to compromise, so consider which features are most important to you. If you’re on the hunt for winter riding gloves, your main priority is probably warmth, so look out for insulating linings and water-repellent materials. If you’re looking for improved grip, check the palms have silicone patterns and reinforced areas.

There’s still quite a range available under £20 – you’ll find some gloves with touchscreen compatibility, while others will be lined, water-repellent or have reflective elements. Others will be much simpler with less features.

We grouped the gloves in our selection by season, so you can easily find what you’re looking for…

Best winter riding gloves under £20

Elico Longford Waterproof Gloves

Colours: Black | Sizes: S–XL | RRP: £18.95 |

These touchscreen compatible gloves are waterproof with a Thinsulate lining. They have an elasticated cuff for a snug fit and fasten with touch tape at the wrist.

In the UK? View now at equus.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

Shires Aubrion Patterson Winter Gloves

Colours: Black | Sizes: XS–XL | RRP: £11.50 |

These everyday riding gloves are designed to be worn in colder weather. The silicone grip palms provide grip, while the fleece inner lining helps to trap warmth.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or rideawaystore.com

Hy Equestrian Stalactite Zip Gloves

Colours: Black | Sizes: XS–XL | RRP: £19.99 |

These softshell gloves feature a silicone grip palm for superior grip as well as touchscreen compatible fingertips, which allow you to keep using your phone. They are windproof and water repellent and are fastened with a durable zip for ease and practicality.

In the UK? View now at viovet.co.uk

Fouganza 100 Warm Riding Gloves

Colours: Black | Sizes: XS–XL | RRP: £12.99 |

These gloves have a brushed fleece lining for warmth and comfort, while the long cuffs keep cold air out and make them easier to put on.

In the UK? View now at decathlon.co.uk

Dublin Thinsulate Winter Track Riding Gloves

Colours: Black or navy | Sizes: XS–XL | RRP: £15.99 |

These gloves from Dublin are grippy with touchscreen compatible fingertips. They are lined with Thinsulate for added warmth and wind resistance.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com or equus.co.uk

Best summer riding gloves under £20

Shires Aubrion Mesh Riding Gloves

Colours: Black, navy, brown, grey, raspberry or green | Sizes: XS–XL | RRP: £15.99 |

These gloves have a stretch mesh back with synthetic suede palms and between-finger reinforcements for reliable grip. The adjustable stretch wrists offer a good fit. Also available in child sizes (RRP £12.50).

View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com, equus.co.uk or gooutdoors.co.uk

QHP Solar Mesh Glove

Colours: Black | Sizes: XS–XL | RRP: £15.44 |

The mesh on the top side of these gloves is not only nice and airy, but also lets through UV rays, which prevents the typical equestrian hand tan lines.

View now at amazon.co.uk or equus.co.uk

Mark Todd ProVent Gloves

Colours: Black, brown or navy | Sizes: 6–10½ | RRP: £19.99 |

These gloves are designed to offer good grip while keeping your hands cool and allowing them to breathe. They feature breathable mesh, a synthetic palm, reinforced rein fingers and touchscreen-compatible fingers.

View now at viovet.co.uk or rideawaystore.com

Hy Sport Active Riding Gloves

Colours: Navy or black | Sizes: XS–XL | RRP: £18.99 |

These gloves are made from synthetic leather and a stretchable Lycra, which offers the combination of good grip and flexibilty. Discreet micro holes aid ventilation, while the smooth lining wicks moisture away from the skin to aid quick drying. The fingertips are touchscreen compatible, and the touch-tape wrist fastening is partnered with an elastic cuff for a secure fit.

View now at viovet.co.uk, equus.co.uk or rideawaystore.com

Fouganza 560 riding gloves

Colours: Black or navy/blue | Sizes: XS–XL | RRP: £14.99 |

With mesh inserts between the fingers and on the back of the hand, these gloves allow for comfortable perspiration wicking.

View now at decathlon.co.uk

Elico Milford Gloves

Colours: Black, brown, navy or white | Sizes: S–XL | RRP: £13.95 |

These gloves have a serino synthetic leather palm for good grip and touchscreen-compatible fingers for convenience. The top side is made from a Lycra mesh for added breathability and the touch-tape fastening offers easy adjustment. Machine washable at 30°C.

View now at equus.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

Shires Aubrion PU Riding Gloves

Colours: Black or brown | Sizes: XS–XL | RRP: £13.99 |

These non-slip synthetic leather gloves have a light stretch for a comfortable fit. They also feature gusseted wrist openings, touch-tape fastenings and reinforced riding grips.

View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or rideawaystore.com

Rhinegold Super Stretch Mesh Back Riding Gloves

Colours: Black, white or brown | Sizes: S–XL | RRP: £14.50 |

These gloves have a stretchy mesh back and a synthetic palm with additional strengthening on the rein fingers, fastening with a touch-tape closure.

View now at amazon.co.uk

LeMieux Soleil Mesh Riding Gloves

Colours: Black or white | Sizes: XS–L | RRP: £19.95 |

These gloves are made from a breathable mesh material with four-way stretch, making them lightweight and providing close-fitting contact for good feel on the reins. The anti-slip flexible fabric palm provides grip in all conditions.

View now at amazon.co.uk or equus.co.uk

