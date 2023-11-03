



All dogs, whether they sleep in the kitchen in one of the best dog crates, in your room in one of the best dog beds or outside, like their own “safe place” to rest. Although many British owners feel a dog should live in the home, many dogs thrive sleeping outdoors. And if this is the plan for your dog, he’ll need a decent house, with a roof, to protect from both rain and sunlight. The best kennel for dogs provides shelter in the colder months, and shade when it’s hot and sunny. Outdoor kennels are designed to withstand weather, and provide a cosy haven for your dog.

Kennels are typically made of wood – treated to withstand the elements – or sturdy plastic or resin. You can get portable kennels, made of fabric, which provide temporary shelter for your dog while outside, but bear in mind they are not designed to be used day in, day out, nor in inclement weather. Some kennels are well-insulated, although certain breeds are bred to cope with very cold weather and don’t mind when the temperature drops. Ventilation is key, especially in a heatwave.

Always measure up carefully before selecting a kennel. Your dog needs to be able to stand up comfortably without having to crouch or duck his head the whole time. He also needs to be able to turn around easily. Don’t skimp on size if you want your dog to have a comfortable home.

Best kennels for dogs: the choice

Mercia Staffordshire Dog Kennel and Run

Size: 8 x 6ft or 10 x 6ft | Material: Timber and wire | RRP: £799.99 |

A great option for those who keep their dogs outside and need both space and security. Suitable for all sizes of dogs, with plenty of height. This 10ft x 6ft kennel and run is made of pet-safe, pressure-treated timber.

It has mesh panelling at the front, while also letting in abundant light and air flow.

There is an external door to allow entry to the run, and a secondary internal door opening up into the sheltered area. At 1.66m this door is high enough for humans to get in easily.

The pitched roof is finished with high-quality mineral felt for long-lasting weatherproof protection.

This kennel must be constructed on a firm base.

In the UK? View now at very.co.uk, robertdyas.co.uk, lordsandlabradors.co.uk or waltons.co.uk

Ferplast Dog Villa

Sizes: 5 options | Material: Resin | RRP: From £62 |

An outdoor dog kennel made of thermoplastic resin, shock- and UV-resistant material.

The bottom has an internal liquid drain system, while there is also a ventilation grill to ensure a fresh environment.

The roof is removable and the kennel can be easily assembled without a special toolkit. It has a door which opens downwards to act as a ramp, as well as an opening at the front.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Petsfit Dog Kennel

Sizes: S (78 x 53 x 58cm) or M (96 x 61 x 70cm) | Material: Wood | RRP: From £117.08|

A wooden kennel, such as this one made of fir wood, doesn’t need to cost the earth. This neat and compact wooden dog house has a pitched asphalt roof, and an opening for the dog to enter and leave.

The floor is removable, making it easy to clean.

Best suited for small to medium dogs.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

Starplast Large Dog House

Sizes: S or L | Material: Plastic | RRP: From £59.05 |

A simple plastic kennel, which is easy to assemble without the need for tools as it all clips into place.

Easy to clean thanks to the plastic material, and also because you can simply remove the roof.

We like the faux tiling, and weatherboarded design.

Available in Mocha with Chocolate roof, or Stone Beige with Forest Green roof.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

HugglePets Dog Kennel

Size: 72 x 87 x 75cm | Material: Plastic | RRP: £59.99 |

Available with either a blue or a grey roof, this smart kennel is strong but light and is easy to assemble.

There are a number of slats, vents and a hatch window to ensure excellent ventilation.

It’s super easy to clean, as it can simply be hosed down in the garden.

Best for small to medium dogs.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

JHKGY Dog House with Porch

Sizes: L–4XL | Material: Wood | RRP: From £3,852.05|

If you want your dog to enjoy his home sweet home, why not treat him to a cabin-style kennel with covered porch?

This wooden dog house provides plenty of space for your dog to rest. The spacious front deck is a quite a show-stopper for your garden!

It is made of carbonized pine wood, which is strong, stable and eco-friendly, while the water-resistant asphalt shingled roof provides excellent protection from the elements. The slanted roof and raised floor ensures good ventilation.

Cleaning is quite straightforward – there is a bottom plate which can be pulled out and rinsed with water.

The range of sizes makes this suitable from dogs from tiny chihuahuas up to the largest dog breeds.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

