Best comfort headcollars 2020: Horse & Hound’s tester ranks her favourites

Ergonomic and comfort headcollars come in a wide range of designs, but all with the same aim — to keep your horse as comfortable as possible. Features are likely to include increased areas of padding, along with a design that avoids putting pressure on more delicate facial areas. While these are great features to have, especially if your horse is particularly sensitive, the headcollar still needs to be made well, have a good fit, and last well when it’s used multiple times a day.

Horse & Hound has been working with a number of professional riders, trainers and yards to put a range of products to the test in a busy yard environment. And here are the results…

Horse & Hound’s pick of the best comfort headcollars 2020

*H&H APPROVED*

RRP £21.50

“This was a nice headcollar and did its job, lasting really well. It looks smart and has good catches. Despite continued daily use, it has stayed looking good and the stitching has remained in good condition.”

9/10

*H&H APPROVED*

RRP £49.95

“All the leather areas are padded, which is great, and it has a very wide headpiece, which looks really comfortable. It fitted all the horses well and has lovely detailing. Everyone on my yard loved this headcollar — it really looks the part and I can’t fault it! ”

9/10

*H&H APPROVED*

RRP £54.99

“It had a lovely headpiece with padding almost like a poll guard. It’s not a traditional shape, but I thought it looked kind and the horses seemed happy in it. I have used this headcollar a lot for travelling and will definitely continue to do so.”

9/10

RRP £30

“This headcollar was great for everyday use. The padding was not overly thick, but it was still cushioned, which was a good happy medium. It was slightly larger than I was expecting for the size, but it fitted well and was adjustable.”

8/10

RRP £23

“The headcollar fitted nicely and had good squidgy padding inside the whole way around. It’s smart to look at and I liked the colour contrast, but the concept of the headcollar confused me a little.”

5/10

Meet the product tester

Sam Jennings is an event rider who has competed at four-star level. Based at her friendly and professional yard in Kent, Sam regularly competes a range of horses from intro to advanced level, as well as providing clinics and training. Sam is a very thorough product tester and is great at assessing the finer details you might not have considered.

