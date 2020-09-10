Schneiders Dura-Tech deluxe breakaway headcollar review

Schneiders Dura-Tech deluxe breakaway headcollar Score 5/10 Performance: 4/10

Fit: 7/10

Durability: 4/10

Value: 6/10 Manufacturer: Schneiders Price as reviewed: £23.00

Welcome to our group test of comfort headcollars. All of the headcollars in this group test have been put through their paces by professional event rider Sam Jennings. Find out what she thought below

Official description

The Schneiders Dura-Tech deluxe breakaway headcollar is a fully padded nylon breakaway headcollar that provides maximum comfort and safety for your horse during turnout. The superb quality neoprene padding and a leather breakaway tab between the cheek and the crown mean this headcollar really does what it says on the tin.

Colours: Black, green, navy or burgundy.

Sizes: Cob – extra-full

First impressions

I was confused by the style at first as the clip doesn’t clip on to leather bits, but I have since learned that the leather loop on the ring is a replacement in case the leather loop that attaches to the headpiece breaks. This is handy in that you don’t have to replace the whole headcollar, but I was still a bit confused about how it all worked.

Overview of performance

The headcollar fitted nicely and had good squidgy padding inside the whole way around. It’s smart to look at and I liked the colour contrast. This headcollar was used daily and stayed looking smart. I don’t like to turn out with headcollars on, so I can’t comment on how well it works in the field.

Sam’s likes and dislikes

I didn’t like that the clip goes to the inside unless you twist throatlash.