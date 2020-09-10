Back on Track Werano halter review

Back On Track Werano halter Score 8/10 Performance: 8/10

Fit: 7/10

Durability: 8/10

Value: 8/10 Manufacturer: Back On Track Price as reviewed: £30.00

Welcome to our group test of comfort headcollars. All of the headcollars in this group test have been put through their paces by professional event rider Sam Jennings. Find out what she thought below

Official description

The Back On Track Werano halter offers a functional yet comfortable headcollar, boasting with the benefit of mineral-infused Welltex fabric, which supports circulation around the nose, side of the cheeks and poll. Available in black, brown, navy, burgundy or green, in sizes pony, cob or full.

First impressions

The headpiece, noseband and cheekpieces are wider and padded, which was nice, and the buckles have a more matte-like finish.

Overview of performance

This headcollar was great for everyday use. The padding was not overly thick, but it was still cushioned, which was a good happy medium. It was slightly larger than I was expecting for the size, but it fitted well and was adjustable. This would be great for a horse with a sensitive poll. Overall, it’s a good, nice-looking headcollar, but I can’t say I noticed any difference with the Welltex fabric.

Sam’s likes and dislikes

I liked that the clip swivels so you can put to outside as that’s the way I prefer it.