LeMieux Capella headcollar Score 9/10 Performance: 9/10

Fit: 9/10

Durability: 9/10

Value: 9/10 Manufacturer: LeMieux Price as reviewed: £49.95

Welcome to our group test of comfort headcollars. All of the headcollars in this group test have been put through their paces by professional event rider Sam Jennings. Find out what she thought below

Official description

The LeMieux Capella headcollar is beautifully crafted with soft leather, strong nylon and solid metal fittings for a high quality stylish finish. The wide, contoured, pressure relieving headpiece provides maximum comfort along with padded leather lined throatlash, cheeks and noseband.

Colours: Sand, moss, navy or black

Sizes: Pony – full



First impressions

This headcollar looks really smart and has a really nice padded headpiece. I thought the part-leather and part-nylon style was interesting — it’s a good way to compromise on the expense of a fully leather headcollar — but it looks very nice.

Overview of performance

This headcollar was suited to wearing to competitions as it’s so smart, and I found it good to use when tying horses in lorry for long time. All the leather areas are padded, which is great, and it has a very wide headpiece, which looks really comfortable. It fitted all the horses well and has lovely detailing. It wore well and is really well made. The clip rotates, which for me is really important.

Sam’s likes and dislikes

Everyone on my yard loved this headcollar — it really looks the part and I can’t fault it!