Eskadron Classic Sports headcollar review

Eskadron Classic Sports headcollar Score 9/10 Performance: 9/10

Fit: 9/10

Durability: 9/10

Value: 10/10 Manufacturer: Eskadron Price as reviewed: £21.50

Welcome to our group test of comfort headcollars. All of the headcollars in this group test have been put through their paces by professional event rider Sam Jennings. Find out what she thought below

Official description

The Eskadron Classic Sports headcollar is fully adjustable at the nose and poll. Made of double-processed, tear-proof 25mm webbing with either sheepskin padding or soft neoprene padding in the nose and poll area. Available in a large variety of colours, and in sizes small pony, pony, cob, full or extra-full.

First impressions

This headcollar has a really lovely soft and padded headpiece and noseband.

Overview of performance

We had a full size, which was adjustable and fitted all the horses. This was a nice headcollar and did its job, lasting really well. It looks smart, but I prefer leather for shows so this made it a go-to at-home headcollar. It had good catches — previously I’ve found some this style before to break, but these ones have stood the test of time so far. Despite continued daily use, it has stayed looking good and the stitching has remained in good condition.

Sam’s likes and dislikes

This headcollar did its job, has stayed in great condition and was fantastic value for money — it’s hard to fault.