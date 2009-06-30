Budget busting horse riding holidays

Don’t miss H&H’s horse riding holidays special, in which we bring you “20 rides to do before you die”. Below is a selection of budget options from the feature, which is on sale 2 July, 2009.

Ride a grand prix schoolmaster

WHERE: Glos, England

WHO: Talland School of Equitation

CHOOSE from set or tailored instructional breaks at Talland. And for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, book a dressage lesson on one of their experienced schoolmasters.

CONTACT: 01285 740155

www.talland.net

Go hunting in Ireland

WHERE: Co Limerick, Ireland

WHO: Dunraven Arms Hotel

FOR the complete hunting experience during the season, nothing beats a trip to the Emerald Isle. Proprietors Bryan and Louis Murphy at the Dunraven Arms will book you a horse and a hunt — there are seven local packs from which to choose — and the rest is what you make it.

CONTACT: 00353 61 605900

www.dunravenhotel.com

Holiday with your horse

WHERE: Home Farm, Hallington, Lincs, England

WHO: Canter Hallington

DON’T leave your horse at home — at Hallington you’ll find a beach, off-road riding and a 50-fence cross-country course, all set within an area of outstanding natural beauty at the foot of the Lincolnshire Wolds. Stay in one of their comfortable cottages for a short break or a longer holiday. There are plenty of activities for non-riding family members, too.

CONTACT: 01507 605864

www.canter-hallington.co.uk

Gallop along a golden beach

WHERE: Coast to coast ride, Scotland

WHO: Highlands Unbridled

NOTHING beats the thrill of arriving on an empty expanse of golden sand and letting your horse accelerate into an exhilarating gallop. Highlands Unbridled’s coast-to-coast trail ride allows you to enjoy some of the unspoilt beaches round the North Highland coast as well as the spectacular moorland and lochside scenery in between. You may also come face to face with some seals in the shallows and beautiful red deer in the hills. Accommodation en route comprises comfortable hotels and cosy B&Bs — perfect at the end of a long day in the saddle.

CONTACT: 01408 622789

www.highlandsunbridled.co.uk

