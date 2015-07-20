6 places to take a break WITH your horse

Do you miss your horse like mad when you go on holiday? Then next time why not find horse riding holidays where you can take him with you! Whether it’s cheap ‘n’ cheerful camping, glamping, or full-on luxury you’re after, there’s something for everyone below…

1. Camp Katur, Kirklington, Yorkshire

If you fancy a spot of ‘glamping,’ Camp Katur is the place for you. Nestled amongst the trees in this beautiful 300 acre estate you’ll find an eclectic choice of wigwams, hobbit pods, safari tents and ‘unidomes’ to sleep in, plus an equestrian centre offering short term livery, as well as expert tuition, a floodlit arena, a full set of BSJA show jumps and a 1.5 mile cross country course. You can also have a go at water-zorbing, go-karting, Segways and more – and after a hard day’s riding, you can relax in the campsite’s eco-spa.

Costs: Prices start at £37 per night for a hobbit pod. It costs £15 a night to stable your horse and £10 for an individual paddock.

Website: www.campkatur.com for the camping, and www.eleanormercerequestrian.co.uk to book your horse in.

2. Rushcroft Farm, Sway, Hampshire

A great base for exploring the New Forest on horseback, you can either sleep in your lorry or bring a tent and pitch it on the campsite, while your horse relaxes in his own individual paddock. Facilities include a 40x20m sand school, plus access to miles and miles of glorious off-road hacking. The sailing town of Lymington is a short drive (or ride!) away, with shops and a pub in Sway itself. If you don’t fancy roughing it under canvas, there are two holiday cottages available, sleeping four and three respectively.

Costs: From £13 per night for camping, and £16 per night per horse.

Website: www.rushcroft-farm.co.uk

3. Glenmarkie Riding & Trekking Centre, Scotland

Set in one of Scotland’s most beautiful glens, with miles of off-road hacking available, as well as deer-stalking, bird watching, hiking and even skiing, this is a fabulous place to visit with your horse. Sadly, the trekking centre’s B&B has now closed, but there’s comfy accommodation available a short hike up the road at the Glenisla Hotel. A former coaching inn, you can enjoy single malts in front of a roaring log fire, or scoff down a full Scottish breakfast to set you up for a day in the saddle.

Costs: A single room including breakfast at the Glenisla Hotel costs £52.50 per night, and stabling a horse at the Glenmarkie Trekking Centre is £14 a night including hay and bedding.

Website: www.glenisla-hotel.com and www.glenmarkie.co.uk

4. Hoste Barn, Norfolk

Set amongst the huge, wooded expanse of the flat Norfolk landscape, this stunning converted tithe barn is situated next to a Grade II listed farmhouse, and has a brick-built loose box for one horse. You can potter around the local bridleways on your horse – or box him to Holkham Beach for a fabulous gallop across the sand. The barn itself sleeps four and is kitted out with all mod cons, including a gym, oak and granite kitchen, wet room, and 50-inch full Plasma screen and bluray with cinema surround sound.

Costs: From £800 per week for the barn, and £25 per night for the horse.

Website: www.hostebarn.com

5. Adds Farm B&B, Crowborough, Sussex

Situated in the Ashdown Forest, the inspiration behind AA Milne’s Winnie The Pooh book, with 6,500 acres of open heathland and wooded valleys, this is rider’s paradise. Adds Farm has guides available, or confident riders can simply set out with a map and explore. There’s also a 60 x 30 arena and full set of show jumps available for guests’ use during their stay, and turnout for your horse available. The nicely appointed double or twin rooms have private bathrooms, and there’s a family room available. Guests can relax in the garden, or the drawing room with views over the countryside.

Costs: B&B is from £45 per night, and it costs £25 per night to stable your horse.

Website: www.holidayswithyourhorse.co.uk

6. Brandy House Farm, Powys, Wales

A hidden gem located between Snowdonia National Park and the Brecon Beacons, this is wilderness riding at its best. Take a map or a guide, and explore thousands of acres of unspoilt, rugged countryside on your horse using permissive rights of way of forgotten bridlepaths. Riders can choose to make the Brandy House Farm their base and hack out from there each day, or there’s the option of two- or three-centre holidays, where you ride to a different hostelry each day, staying in coaching inns or B&Bs with your horse close by. See their website for more information.

Costs: From £42.50 per night for B&B, and £10 per night for stabling and turnout.

Website: www.yourhorseadventures.co.uk