7 unique horse-themed holidays to book for your next trip

If you can’t imagine the thought of not having horses in your life while you’re away on holiday, then perhaps one of these unique horse-themed holidays with an equestrian twist will be the ideal base for your next adventure.

Not everyone has the capacity to, or wants to, take their horse on holiday with them, but you can still get your horsey fix by staying at a luxurious hotel with hacking or lesson packages, or enjoy a unique trip where you can stay in tailored accommodation with a built-in stable and a four-legged companion.

Whether you decide to stay in the UK for your horse-themed stay, or venture a little further afield, one of these quirky set-ups is sure to be perfect for the equestrian looking to take a break from reality.

Stable Stays at Greenbank Farm Holidays LLP

Location: Cartmel, Cumbria | Trip Advisor rating: 5/5 |

At this horse-themed holiday, equestrian lovers of any age can spend time in the company of magnificent Friesian horses and Shetland ponies by sharing a self-catering stable for the night. Accommodation on this horse-themed holiday includes a double and single bunk bed, a mini kitchen with appliances and an en-suite wet room with shower and portable eco-toilet. Your horse companion will have their own haynet and feed and a see-through divider so you can wake up next to each other in the morning.

More info: greenbankfarmholidays.co.uk

Rawah Ranch

Location: Glendevey, Colorado | Trip Advisor rating: 5/5 |

Channel your inner cowgirl/cowboy at this self-styled ‘dude’ ranch and fly-fishing lodge which offers a true taste of the Wild West. Stay in one of the historic Colorado-style cabins in the rugged Laramie River Valley set beneath the mountains and Colorado skies. Rawah Ranch combines luxury with authenticity, thanks to the handpicked wooden furnishings that hark back to the region’s indigenous and wild frontier past. You can ride, too, with over 22 trails across acres of wilderness. You can also develop new skills, such as lassoing and wrangling, and more experienced riders can venture off property on one of the treks.

More info: rawahranch.com

Sleepover with Miniature Horse Basil

Location: Thurgarton, Nottinghamshire | Airbnb rating: 5/5 |

Basil’s place is situated on the grounds of a 17th Century manor, surrounded by a picturesque 60 acre estate. The apartment is directly attached to Basil’s stable, where there is a doorway in between the two spaces. The rural set-up has a host of other animals for you to interact with, too, including Hebridean sheep and their lambs, chickens, Highland cattle and other horses. Guests have access to an open outdoor log fire with BBQ grill and an outdoor tiki hut/seating area.

More info: airbnb.co.uk

Gleneagles Hotel

Location: Auchterarder, Perthshire | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

Described as the “glorious playground”, the luxurious Gleneagles Hotel is set in a charming rural country estate. The five-star hotel has 205 bedrooms and 28 luxury suites. There are several opportunities to get involved in country pursuits and you can also satisfy your horsey fix at the 50-acre Gleneagles Equestrian School. The extensive programme of riding lessons in cross country, dressage and show jumping are suitable for beginners right through to more advanced riders. You can also hack across the stunning countryside in and around Gleneagles. The ‘own a pony’ day offers those who have always wanted their own horse the chance to ride, groom and care for one.

View now at booking.com

Lucknam Park Hotel and Spa

Location: Chippenham, Wiltshire | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

A magnificent country house hotel located just six miles from the historic city of Bath where you can combine a relaxing stay with riding lessons and hacking in the estate or on longer rides through the Cotswold countryside. Unique to Lucknam Park is equine therapy, which incorporates working with horses to improve both mental and physical health as guests are taught to control the horses through their body language. The Cotswold Explorer, The Saddle and Spa and the Picnic Ride For Two are other popular packages on offer depending on what you want to gain from your horse-themed stay.

View now at booking.com

Selman Marrakech

Location: Amizmiz, Marrakesh | Trip Advisor rating: 5/5 |

A luxury hotel in Morocco which is home to an Arabian thoroughbred stud farm. Selman Marrakech along with the School of Equestrian Arts of Marrakech proposes dressage activities, liberty experiences, as well as equestrian shows held within the hotel gardens. During a stay, the hotel allows free access to the stables and school. There are 50 rooms, five suites and five private villas which allow you to embrace the Moroccan culture in an Arab-Moorish atmosphere

View now at booking.com

Wanderlusts Gypsy Caravans

Location: Edenhall, Cumbria | Trip Advisor rating: 5/5 |

Travel by horse-drawn gypsy caravan around the Lake District by day, and sleep in it by night. Explore the local countryside at a leisurely pace, before setting up a base at one of the secluded camps where you can cook over an open fire, paddle in the streams and immerse yourself in the great outdoors.

More info: wanderlusts.co.uk

