Exploring the Sahara on horseback *H&H Plus*

Orange dunes, blue skies and forward-going Barb stallions make for an unforgettable trip exploring the Sahara from the best seat in the house...

As we descend a stone-strewn path down an outcrop of sharp black rocks, the horses start jig-jogging. The little dappled grey stallion I am riding, Ossmane, begins to bounce, his pricked ears flicking in anticipation.

In front of us is a vast, ancient, dried-up lake bed, bleached bone-white by the desert sun. We are new to the route we are taking through the Moroccan part of the Sahara, but the horses are not. Abdel, our tour guide, says we can spread out but that we are not to overtake him. I shorten my reins and link a couple of fingers through the martingale.

You might also be interested in…