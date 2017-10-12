Whether your horse is clipped or not, this selection of body brushes will give your horse's coat a healthy shine.

Body brushes are the best horse grooming brushes to remove the finer particles of dust and detritus from your horse’s coat and leave them with a good shine. The stiffness and strength of the bristle is important. A brush with stiffer bristles are good on horses with thicker coats, although a softer bristle can give a better shine and will be more comfortable for sensitive horses. The bristle needs to be made of a hard-wearing material such as polyester, pig hair or an other strong fibre, otherwise you will find they will not last. Lastly, a well designed shape to fit your hand will make your job of grooming easier.



This HySHINE Pro Groom Body Brush is ergonomically designed to make light work of brushing your horse’s body. Also, there is a handy strap where you can easily place your hand in to give you better control over the strokes. The brush has a blue cover and multicoloured bristles.

Buy Now: HySHINE Pro Groom body brush at Amazon from £8.34



This colourful brush has a soft touch handle that is contoured to the hand making it comfortable to hold whilst grooming.

Buy Now: Roma Soft Touch body brush at Naylors from £7.75



Made with pure coco fibre, this brush removes all stains from light coloured coats and will be particularly useful to owners of grey, coloured and palomino horses

Buy Now: Leistner Schimmel grooming brush at Horze from £15.99



This small body brush is good for small hands or for children. Features include a wooden back, fabric strap and mixed bristles to remove finer particles and dust and add a shine.

Buy Now: Cottage Craft Mix-Bristle Body Brush at Amazon from £5.96



The LeMieux Oval Striped Body Brush features alternate rows of pig and horse hair ,complete with a leather strap. This brush is perfect for deep cleaning and putting a shine on the coat.

Buy Now: LeMieux Oval body brush at Naylors from £14.95



The Karoo equine body brush has tightly packed, strong and durable synthetic bristles, set into a dark wood body with quality crystal inserts on strap. Ideal if you like a bit of bling.

Buy Now: Karoo Equine Crystal body brush at Amazon from £13.55



This brush has an unusual flexible design that moulds to your hand, the bristles are made of strong polyester and there is a canvas handle to help keep it securely in your hand.

Buy Now: Imperial Flexi brush at Horze from £7.19



This body brush comes in varying bristle stiffness with a rubber grip, ergonomic shape and stylish design. We think the combo brush makes a good travel brush as one side removes tough dirt and with a quick flip, the other side adds shine.

Buy Now: Wahl body brush at Amazon From £12.99



A wooden brush with soft bristles, although there is also one with hard bristles one available. This brush comes in black, light blue, pink or purple.

Buy Now: Horka Soft Body Brush at Amazon from £5.80



A brush available in two versions: either with pig hair bristles for coarse hair, or with horsehair for finer hair. The anatomically formed back minimises hand fatigue allowing you to work longer without discomfort. Ideal for those who enjoy spending a long time grooming.

Buy Now: Gloria Design body brush at Horze from £34

