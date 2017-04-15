Winter Dressage Championships day four: one-two for Dujardin

Charlotte Dujardin was on flying form with a one-two on day four of the NAF Five Star Winter Dressage Championships.

The Olympic gold medallist took top honours aboard the stunning grey Florentina VI on a score of 74.25%, piloting En-Vogue to second with 72.15%.

Charlotte was full of praise for both horses.

“Florentina isn’t fussed by anything — she just loves to perform,” she said.

“Any question you give her she answers.

“I put quite a lot of pressure on myself and I didn’t think I rode that test as well as I could. I felt I actually played a bit safe.”

She added earning the trust of a horse as she has with this pair is “the best feeling”.

“En-Vogue is very genuine, but he is scared of his own shadow,” she said.

Multiple pony European medallist Rebecca Bell and Nibeley Union Hit were the medium freestyle gold winners with a score of 74.22%.

Her soundtrack featured music by Two Steps To Hell and Rebecca explained she put it together herself using a laptop and a free app.

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in: