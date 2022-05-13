Young partnership in first season of adult classes win Royal Windsor amateur hacks and section reserve





A young rider in her first full season of open horse classes won the Royal Windsor amateur hacks, before taking overall reserve in the hack championship, on her mannerly and elegant six-year-old gelding.

Phoebe Price and her mother Joanne Price’s St Giles De Vole (Dev) were on top form to win their class and book themselves a pass in the hack championship held in the Castle Arena later in the day. Here, the duo made light of the task ahead, cutting through the names to take the reserve, behind Danielle Heath and Forgeland Hyde Park.

Dev, who is by Desiderio out of Helena and was bred for dressage, was bought directly from his breeders as a three-year-old.

Phoebe and Dev have already picked up tickets to the Royal International this year, and last month they landed the Veronica White £1,000 supreme title at South of England Spring.

Phoebe was in tears after her win:

“This is his first season campaigning as a hack. I did one class last year, so technically it’s my first season, too,” said Phoebe, who previously rode Dev in intermediate classes.

This was Phoebe’s third Royal Windsor win during her career.

“I’ve won here on show ponies, but this is my first time riding a horse here,” she added.

Dev is produced by Scott Dixon, who took on Team Price’s animals in January this year. Two of Dev’s recent highlights this season include taking the supreme amateur award at British Show Pony Society (BSPS) Area 15A and the intermediate title at Wiltshire Spring.

Other news from the 2022 Royal Windsor Horse Show you might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.