Highlights from the 2025 showing season

1. Clibberswick Special Delivery

Personally, I’m a sucker for a cute Shetland and tiny rider combination, and Clibberswick Special Delivery claiming the first Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) first ridden ticket of the year at the National Pony Society (NPS) championships with little Morgan Matthews was an instant mood boost all the way back in April.

It was the beginning of a super year for them, with the cute duo also standing supreme at the British Elite show, one of the amateur circuit’s leading fixtures, and the British Show Pony Society (BSPS) Heritage championships, where he is photographed here.

2. Four tickets in three days

Nancy Lyons, 11, proved a chip off the old block securing no less than four HOYS tickets over three days at the Northern Ireland Festival. Not to be outdone, Nancy’s mother – former Olympian Louise Lyons – added a fifth HOYS ticket to the family’s tally when securing the working hunter qualifier. Nancy went on to secure further wins at Burghley and at HOYS.

3. A double at Royal Windsor

Nancy’s older cousin Ruby Ward also proved a formidable opponent in the working pony ranks, posting a unique double at Royal Windsor. She was champion working hunter pony aboard Noble Banksy, and champion M&M working hunter pony champion with Lady Dublin of Corderry. Banksy and Ruby went on to win and stand champion at the Royal International (RIHS), at Burghley and reserve at HOYS.

4. Third time champion show pony

Isabella Walker and Stoneleigh Showtime set in motion a stunning season at Royal Windsor where they stood champion show pony in the iconic Castle Arena for the third time on the bounce. The pair went on to secure the supreme pony title at the RIHS – another of my highs from the 2025 showing season – the 128cm show pony final at HOYS, and the H&H Show Horse of the Year award.

5. A special win at Dublin

A teary Philippa Scott showed Chelis Hc Z three-year-old filly Frenchfort Kildysart Lady to stand supreme young horse at Dublin Horse Show on behalf of friend Tiernan Gill who underwent underwent open heart surgery six weeks earlier. Not only is she a lovely filly, but the win clearly meant so much to the team around her, making it all the more special.

6. A showing of true sportsmanship

An above-and-beyond act of sportsmanship from a fellow competitor Lowri Reed helped showing newcomer David Newsome secure a red rosette at the Royal Welsh Show with Coppathorne Glitz And Glamour. When he was pulled top, Lowri – pulled second – talked him through the class: where to stand, what to do and where to go, right down to reminding him to straighten the halter and tidy her forelock. This is what we should be encouraging in our younger generation – excellent sportsmanship.

7. Supreme championship for young rider

Ella Eynon, who turned 16 this month, performed a show way beyond her years in the supreme ridden championship at the Royal Welsh aboard her mother Rebecca Faulkner’s 143cm show hunter pony Stretcholt Roulette. Their polished performance bode well for HOYS, where they once again gave a brilliant account of themselves to stand show hunter pony champions.

8. Supreme champion at Royal Welsh

While I mentioned that I love a cute Shetland, my heart will always lie with the Welsh cob. So, watching sisters Hannah Owens and Ellie Amphlet leading Hannah’s home-bred section D mare Cascob Welsh Doll to the Welsh breed’s most coveted title – supreme champion at the Royal Welsh – was an undeniable personal highlight.

9. A superb recovery

The moment when defending champions Craig Kiddier and Mulberry Lane recovered from a slip in their individual display with aplomb by jumping a hedge during a ride-off against Robert Walker and hunter champion Flash Point in the Royal International’s supreme horse championship was truly superb and will stick in the minds of spectators for some time.

10. Third major fixture ticked off

Cadlanvalley Royal Bronze and Maisie Kerry-Oates shone to win the junior M&M championship at the Royal International. This ticked off a title at a third major fixture for the pair who were also champions at HOYS and London International in 2024. They added workers to their repertoire later in the year, and so will be ones to watch in yet another section next term.

11. A double for Douvan

Connemara pony fans were treated to an extra-special 100th running of the breed show at Clifden this year. Glencarrig Douvan well and truly earned his place in the history books by securing both ridden and in-hand supremes. He was led to the in-hand spoils by breeder Patrick Curran, who’s father Ciaran led Douvans father Glencarrig Knight to the supreme spot in 2014. Douvan was steered to the ridden supreme by Grace Maxwell Murphy.

12. A magnificent comeback

After a potentially catastrophic fall last year, it was fantastic to see Sarah Walker back in the ring, and even better, see her land her first ever win in the hunter ranks at HOYS aboard middleweight Crystal Cove II. That’s how to stage a comeback!

13. Proof that size isn’t everything

Georgia Darlington proved size doesn’t matter in the HOYS working hunter championship, jumping one of only two clears and winning the title on her former intermediate working hunter champion Jara.

14. A milestone for Team Hood

Oliver Hood claimed two cob championships on the bounce and in doing so, landed Team Hood’s 100th centre-line moment at HOYS, a testament to their influence on showing in our time.

15. Bowing out on a high

What a swansong Rotherwood Fantasia had at HOYS, ridden by Emma Harker, providing another of my highs from the 2025 showing season. The 148cm mare won her class before landing the show pony title in a breathtakingly beautiful championship line-up and stood part-bred pony champion less than 24 hours later.

The show pony championship was all the more remarkable for showing followers and all the more special for the Harker family as Emma’s sister produced her own Stanley Grange Crescendo to stand reserve champion, ridden by Matilda Holmes.

16. Two home-bred winners

Mandy Burchell-Small’s Rowfantina stud enjoyed an incredible HOYS, with two of three home-bred winners – lead-rein show hunter pony champion Rowfantina Man Of The Match and Welsh M&M lead-rein class winner Rowfantina Principal Dancer – led by Mandy’s son, Oliver Burchell, and ridden by his daughter, Isabel. Even better for the family, the latter win and the supreme championship landed on Oliver’s birthday.

17. A stunning debut

Winning both her classes and a championship on her first visit to HOYS was not what 13-year-old Forfar-based Holly Smith expected, but that’s exactly what happened. She won the ridden Highland class and the junior M&M championship with Kincardine Uist.

18. Sassy section A joins in-hand hall of fame

Grey Welsh section A mare Heniarth Sh-Boom looked stunning under the spotlight at HOYS having lifted the coveted Price Family supreme in-hand tricolour. She oozed charm with sass only rivalled by her filly foal Heniarth Sherry Trifle who kept spectators amused.

19. Girls on top

A female one-two is rare in a native breeds championship, but is exactly what happened at HOYS with Welsh section C mare Thistledown Super Star claiming the tricolour ahead of Fell mare Greenholme Kate.

20. First coloured championship graduate to go supreme at HOYS

Jayne Ross punched the air as she was called forward supreme champion astride KBF Lucia at HOYS. This was Jaynes eighth supreme title at HOYS, and notably, though “Poppy” was not the first coloured to stand supreme at HOYS, she is the first horse to have graduated to supreme directly from the coloured championship.

21. Tiny but mighty

After a blindingly bright season in which producer John Harvey’s team secured three coveted tickets to the Price Family supreme in-hand championship, John also led home-bred Elmswood Spring Parade to stand mini champion and eventual supreme pony at HOYS, ridden by Florence Rendall. Florence’s HOYS has to be another highlight, as she proved to be a tiny but mighty force in the mini ranks, also winning the first ridden class.

22. A fantastic first run

The first running of The Showing Register’s Amateur of the Year championship show was a terrific event, and will only get more popular. The quality in the championships was super with winners including Camilla Davies’ lightweight hunter Glenkeeran Dance In The Deep, who we’ve seen time and again hold his own in amateur and open competition, and eventual supreme, former HOYS and RIHS champion Melliver Willy Wonka ridden by Daisy-May Ovens.

A moment I’d like to leave in 2025

After enjoying the highs of the 2025 showing season, I’m loathed to revisit this awful moment, but a review of the season wouldn’t feel complete without it. An easily-done human error at HOYS where the wrong mark was given precedence led to the incorrect animal winning the large hack class.

Unfortunately, the marks at HOYS qualifiers and at the HOYS final are not released until after a section’s championship, meaning that by the time the mistake was spotted, the combination – in this instance Nicola Faulconbridge’s Boston Black Tie and rider Helen Baker – had performed a classic hack show to land the tricolour, too.

Sadly, the pair were stripped of their title and reserves Cranbornes Sirius and Harrison Taylor were announced champion. This was one of the most unfortunate errors that I can remember at a major final, and to their credit, all parties involved behaved admirably – from the swiftness of action and diplomacy from the HOYS team, to the stoic dignity of Helen and Nicola, and the quiet grace of other parties affected.

The error occurred at the end of what was otherwise a great season for Helen and “DJ” who were also crowned hack champions at the Royal International for the second time on the bounce.

What were your favourite moments in the 2025 showing season? Write to hhletters@futurenet.com for a chance to be published in Horse & Hound – please include your full address (town and county will be published).

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout the year, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

