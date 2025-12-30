{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Bethan Simons Bethan Simons

    • As with every year, the 2025 showing season has seen some great wins, with both new and established combinations making their marks on the history books. But some moments – and combinations – seem to stick in the mind. Here are my highlights…

    Highlights from the 2025 showing season

    Clibberswick Special Delivery and Morgan Matthews are champions at the BSPS Heritage championships, and are one of 22 highs from the 2025 showing season

    Morgan Matthews and Clibberswick Special Delivery stand champion at the BSPS Heritage championships. Credit: Trevor Meeks

    1. Clibberswick Special Delivery

    Personally, I’m a sucker for a cute Shetland and tiny rider combination, and Clibberswick Special Delivery claiming the first Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) first ridden ticket of the year at the National Pony Society (NPS) championships with little Morgan Matthews was an instant mood boost all the way back in April.

    It was the beginning of a super year for them, with the cute duo also standing supreme at the British Elite show, one of the amateur circuit’s leading fixtures, and the British Show Pony Society (BSPS) Heritage championships, where he is photographed here.

    Nancy Lyons and her pony Newydd Lady Marmalade jump to glory in the 143cm working hunter pony qualifier

    Nancy Lyons and her pony Newydd Lady Marmalade jump to glory in the 143cm working hunter pony qualifier. Credit: Laurence Dunne

    2. Four tickets in three days

    Nancy Lyons, 11, proved a chip off the old block securing no less than four HOYS tickets over three days at the Northern Ireland Festival. Not to be outdone, Nancy’s mother – former Olympian Louise Lyons – added a fifth HOYS ticket to the family’s tally when securing the working hunter qualifier. Nancy went on to secure further wins at Burghley and at HOYS.

    Ruby Ward and Noble Banksy clear a jump on their way to winning the intermediate working hunter and being crowned working hunter pony champions

    Ruby Ward and Noble Banksy clear a jump on their way to winning the intermediate working hunter and being crowned working hunter pony champions. Credit: Elli Birch/Boots and Hooves

    3. A double at Royal Windsor

    Nancy’s older cousin Ruby Ward also proved a formidable opponent in the working pony ranks, posting a unique double at Royal Windsor. She was champion working hunter pony aboard Noble Banksy, and champion M&M working hunter pony champion with Lady Dublin of Corderry. Banksy and Ruby went on to win and stand champion at the Royal International (RIHS), at Burghley and reserve at HOYS.

    Izzy Walker is full of smiles after Stoneleigh Showtime is crowned show pony champion at Royal Windsor Horse Show

    Izzy Walker is full of smiles after Stoneleigh Showtime is crowned show pony champion at Royal Windsor Horse Show. Credit: Elli Birch/Boots and Hooves

    4. Third time champion show pony

    Isabella Walker and Stoneleigh Showtime set in motion a stunning season at Royal Windsor where they stood champion show pony in the iconic Castle Arena for the third time on the bounce. The pair went on to secure the supreme pony title at the RIHS – another of my highs from the 2025 showing season – the 128cm show pony final at HOYS, and the H&H Show Horse of the Year award.

    Frenchfort Kildysart Lady trots to the overall supreme young horse title at the Dublin Horse Show

    Frenchfort Kildysart Lady trots to the overall supreme young horse title at the Dublin Horse Show. Credit: 1st Class Images

    5. A special win at Dublin

    A teary Philippa Scott showed Chelis Hc Z three-year-old filly Frenchfort Kildysart Lady to stand supreme young horse at Dublin Horse Show on behalf of friend Tiernan Gill who underwent underwent open heart surgery six weeks earlier. Not only is she a lovely filly, but the win clearly meant so much to the team around her, making it all the more special.

    David Newsome gives Coppathorne Glitz and Glamour a hug after an above and beyond act of sportsmanship helped the pair win the section C yearling filly class at the Royal Welsh

    David Newsome gives Coppathorne Glitz and Glamour a hug after an above and beyond act of sportsmanship helped the pair win the section C yearling filly class at the Royal Welsh. Credit: 1st Class Images

    6. A showing of true sportsmanship

    An above-and-beyond act of sportsmanship from a fellow competitor Lowri Reed helped showing newcomer David Newsome secure a red rosette at the Royal Welsh Show with Coppathorne Glitz And Glamour. When he was pulled top, Lowri – pulled second – talked him through the class: where to stand, what to do and where to go, right down to reminding him to straighten the halter and tidy her forelock. This is what we should be encouraging in our younger generation – excellent sportsmanship.

    Show hunter pony Stretcholt Roulette and Ella Eynon stand supreme ridden at the Royal Welsh

    Show hunter pony Stretcholt Roulette and Ella Eynon stand supreme ridden at the Royal Welsh. Credit: Equinepix

    7. Supreme championship for young rider

    Ella Eynon, who turned 16 this month, performed a show way beyond her years in the supreme ridden championship at the Royal Welsh aboard her mother Rebecca Faulkner’s 143cm show hunter pony Stretcholt Roulette. Their polished performance bode well for HOYS, where they once again gave a brilliant account of themselves to stand show hunter pony champions.

    Cascob Welsh Doll trots from the ring as supreme champion at the Royal Welsh

    Cascob Welsh Doll trots from the ring as supreme champion at the Royal Welsh. Credit: Equinepix

    8. Supreme champion at Royal Welsh

    While I mentioned that I love a cute Shetland, my heart will always lie with the Welsh cob. So, watching sisters Hannah Owens and Ellie Amphlet leading Hannah’s home-bred section D mare Cascob Welsh Doll to the Welsh breed’s most coveted title – supreme champion at the Royal Welsh – was an undeniable personal highlight.

    Craig Kiddier and Mulberry Lane clear a hedge in Hickstead's international arena while wearing their champion’s sash

    Craig Kiddier and Mulberry Lane clear a hedge in Hickstead’s international arena while wearing their champion’s sash. Credit: Elli Birch/Boots and Hooves

    9. A superb recovery

    The moment when defending champions Craig Kiddier and Mulberry Lane recovered from a slip in their individual display with aplomb by jumping a hedge during a ride-off against Robert Walker and hunter champion Flash Point in the Royal International’s supreme horse championship was truly superb and will stick in the minds of spectators for some time.

    Maisie Kerry Oakes and Cadlanvalley Royal Bronze canter in front of the members in the international areana at Hickstead.

    Maisie Kerry-Oates and Cadlanvalley Royal Bronze claim another championship title. Credit: Elli Birch/Boots and Hooves

    10. Third major fixture ticked off

    Cadlanvalley Royal Bronze and Maisie Kerry-Oates shone to win the junior M&M championship at the Royal International. This ticked off a title at a third major fixture for the pair who were also champions at HOYS and London International in 2024. They added workers to their repertoire later in the year, and so will be ones to watch in yet another section next term.

    Glencarrig Douvan stands with Patrick Curran, his owner and breeder, and with Grace Maxwell-Murphy in the saddle at Clifden

    Glencarrig Douvan stands with Patrick Curran, his owner and breeder, and with Grace Maxwell-Murphy in the saddle at Clifden. Credit: Rynes Walker

    11. A double for Douvan

    Connemara pony fans were treated to an extra-special 100th running of the breed show at Clifden this year. Glencarrig Douvan well and truly earned his place in the history books by securing both ridden and in-hand supremes. He was led to the in-hand spoils by breeder Patrick Curran, who’s father Ciaran led Douvans father Glencarrig Knight to the supreme spot in 2014. Douvan was steered to the ridden supreme by Grace Maxwell Murphy.

    Sarah Walker stages a stunning comeback after horrific injury to win at HOYS aboard Crystal Cove II

    Sarah Walker stages a stunning comeback after horrific injury to win at HOYS aboard Crystal Cove II. Credit: 1st Class Images

    12. A magnificent comeback

    After a potentially catastrophic fall last year, it was fantastic to see Sarah Walker back in the ring, and even better, see her land her first ever win in the hunter ranks at HOYS aboard middleweight Crystal Cove II. That’s how to stage a comeback!

    Georgia Darlington and Jara jump to glory and stand HOYS working hunter champion

    Georgia Darlington and Jara jump to glory and stand HOYS working hunter champion. Credit: Peter Nixon

    13. Proof that size isn’t everything

    Georgia Darlington proved size doesn’t matter in the HOYS working hunter championship, jumping one of only two clears and winning the title on her former intermediate working hunter champion Jara.

    Carters Top Gun and Oliver Hood canter out victorious from the 2025 cob of the year championship

    Carters Top Gun and Oliver Hood canter out victorious from the 2025 cob of the year championship. Credit: Peter Nixon

    14. A milestone for Team Hood

    Oliver Hood claimed two cob championships on the bounce and in doing so, landed Team Hood’s 100th centre-line moment at HOYS, a testament to their influence on showing in our time.

    Rotherwood Fantasia and Emma Harker stand 2025 champion show pony at HOYS

    Rotherwood Fantasia and Emma Harker stand 2025 champion show pony at HOYS. Credit: 1st Class Images

    15. Bowing out on a high

    What a swansong Rotherwood Fantasia had at HOYS, ridden by Emma Harker, providing another of my highs from the 2025 showing season. The 148cm mare won her class before landing the show pony title in a breathtakingly beautiful championship line-up and stood part-bred pony champion less than 24 hours later.

    The show pony championship was all the more remarkable for showing followers and all the more special for the Harker family as Emma’s sister produced her own Stanley Grange Crescendo to stand reserve champion, ridden by Matilda Holmes.

    Isabel Burchell and Rowfantina Man Of The Match are lead by Oliver Burchell and presented with the lead-rein hunter pony champion title.

    Isabel Burchell and Rowfantina Man Of The Match are lead by Oliver Burchell and presented with the lead-rein hunter pony champion title. Credit: 1st Class Images

    16. Two home-bred winners

    Mandy Burchell-Small’s Rowfantina stud enjoyed an incredible HOYS, with two of three home-bred winners – lead-rein show hunter pony champion Rowfantina Man Of The Match and Welsh M&M lead-rein class winner Rowfantina Principal Dancer – led by Mandy’s son, Oliver Burchell, and ridden by his daughter, Isabel. Even better for the family, the latter win and the supreme championship landed on Oliver’s birthday.

    Holly Smith and Kincardine Uist are victorious in the 2025 junior mountain and moorland championship at HOYS

    Holly Smith and Kincardine Uist are victorious in the 2025 junior mountain and moorland championship at HOYS. Credit: 1st Class Images

    17. A stunning debut

    Winning both her classes and a championship on her first visit to HOYS was not what 13-year-old Forfar-based Holly Smith expected, but that’s exactly what happened. She won the ridden Highland class and the junior M&M championship with Kincardine Uist.

    Heniarth SH-Boom and Richard Miller are victorious in the 2025 Price Family supreme in-hand championship

    Heniarth SH-Boom and Richard Miller are victorious in the 2025 Price Family supreme in-hand championship. Credit: Peter Nixon

    18. Sassy section A joins in-hand hall of fame

    Grey Welsh section A mare Heniarth Sh-Boom looked stunning under the spotlight at HOYS having lifted the coveted Price Family supreme in-hand tricolour. She oozed charm with sass only rivalled by her filly foal Heniarth Sherry Trifle who kept spectators amused.

    Sharn Linney rides Thistledown Super Star at HOYS

    Leisa Woodward’s Thistledown Superstar claims the Mountain & Moorland supreme ridden title, ridden by Sharn Linney. Credit: Peter Nixon

    19. Girls on top

    A female one-two is rare in a native breeds championship, but is exactly what happened at HOYS with Welsh section C mare Thistledown Super Star claiming the tricolour ahead of Fell mare Greenholme Kate.

    KBF Lucia and Jayne Ross canter victorious from the 2025 coloured championship at HOYS

    KBF Lucia and Jayne Ross canter victorious from the 2025 coloured championship at HOYS. Credit: Peter Nixon

    20. First coloured championship graduate to go supreme at HOYS

    Jayne Ross punched the air as she was called forward supreme champion astride KBF Lucia at HOYS. This was Jaynes eighth supreme title at HOYS, and notably, though “Poppy” was not the first coloured to stand supreme at HOYS, she is the first horse to have graduated to supreme directly from the coloured championship.

    Elmswood Spring Parade and Florence Rendall are 2025 supreme champion pony at HOYS led by John Harvey.

    Elmswood Spring Parade is 2025 supreme champion pony at HOYS, ridden by Florence Rendall and led by John Harvey. Credit: Peter Nixon

    21. Tiny but mighty

    After a blindingly bright season in which producer John Harvey’s team secured three coveted tickets to the Price Family supreme in-hand championship, John also led home-bred Elmswood Spring Parade to stand mini champion and eventual supreme pony at HOYS, ridden by Florence Rendall. Florence’s HOYS has to be another highlight, as she proved to be a tiny but mighty force in the mini ranks, also winning the first ridden class.

    Melliver Willy Wonka is supreme champion at the first ever TSR Amateur of the Year Show

    Melliver Willy Wonka is supreme champion at the first-ever TSR Amateur of the Year Show. Credit: 1st Class Images

    22. A fantastic first run

    The first running of The Showing Register’s Amateur of the Year championship show was a terrific event, and will only get more popular. The quality in the championships was super with winners including Camilla Davies’ lightweight hunter Glenkeeran Dance In The Deep, who we’ve seen time and again hold his own in amateur and open competition, and eventual supreme, former HOYS and RIHS champion Melliver Willy Wonka ridden by Daisy-May Ovens.

    Boston Black Tie and Helen Baker are crowned HOYS Hack of the Year before the pair were sadly disqualified

    Boston Black Tie and Helen Baker are crowned HOYS Hack of the Year before the pair were sadly disqualified. Credit: Peter Nixon

    A moment I’d like to leave in 2025

    After enjoying the highs of the 2025 showing season, I’m loathed to revisit this awful moment, but a review of the season wouldn’t feel complete without it. An easily-done human error at HOYS where the wrong mark was given precedence led to the incorrect animal winning the large hack class.

    Unfortunately, the marks at HOYS qualifiers and at the HOYS final are not released until after a section’s championship, meaning that by the time the mistake was spotted, the combination – in this instance Nicola Faulconbridge’s Boston Black Tie and rider Helen Baker – had performed a classic hack show to land the tricolour, too.

    Sadly, the pair were stripped of their title and reserves Cranbornes Sirius and Harrison Taylor were announced champion. This was one of the most unfortunate errors that I can remember at a major final, and to their credit, all parties involved behaved admirably – from the swiftness of action and diplomacy from the HOYS team, to the stoic dignity of Helen and Nicola, and the quiet grace of other parties affected.

    The error occurred at the end of what was otherwise a great season for Helen and “DJ” who were also crowned hack champions at the Royal International for the second time on the bounce.

    What were your favourite moments in the 2025 showing season? Write to hhletters@futurenet.com for a chance to be published in Horse & Hound – please include your full address (town and county will be published). 

    H&H showing editor
    Bethan joined Horse & Hound as showing editor in January 2025, after spending two years as Editor for Showing World. Having adored ponies since childhood, she started showing as a teenager and has enjoyed wins at major shows up and down the country, including Royal Highland, New Forest, and the Royal Welsh, as well as HOYS, RIHS and London. She is particularly passionate about Welsh breeds and is also a Welsh language commentator.
