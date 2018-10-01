Welcome to our group test of summer competition breeches and leggings. All of the legwear in this group test have been put through their paces by international event rider and BE coach Jo Rimmer and her team. Find out what they thought below.

Official description

The Dublin Edge Gel Full Seat Breeches feature an engineered fabric with a dust-resistant coating for ultimate rider comfort, protection and flexibility. The Ezi-Grip gel full seat provides maximum grip, while an action panel down the leg provides supreme range of motion. The air-panel ankle cuff allows for a close fit without adding bulk.

First impressions

A really smart and practical looking pair of breeches that looked suitable for all disciplines.

Overview of performance

These breeches were very comfortable to wear and fitted nicely. They were also very lightweight and breathable. However, I felt they were on the slightly pricier side for what is a fairly standard pair of breeches.

Likes and dislikes

These breeches are of a good length and fitted well. But, the pockets are not big enough to put much in and the gel grips did get rather sticky in the heat.