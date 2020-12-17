Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

StormX Original 50g turnout Score 8/10 Fit: 8/10

Durability: 7/10

Value: 8/10 Manufacturer: Hy Price as reviewed: £56.99

Welcome to our group test of lightweight turnouts. All of the rugs in this group test have been put through their paces by international para dressage rider Tamsin Addison and her team. Find out what she thought below

Official description: StormX Original 50g turnout

The StormX Original 50g turnout features a waterproof and breathable, 600D ripstop outer with taped seams, 50g filling and a full lining. Twin buckle chest straps, cross surcingles, and adjustable leg straps help hold the rug securely in place during blustery conditions. The fleece-lined wither area prevents rubbing and the large tail flap adds extra protection from the elements. The snazzy print is really striking and it’s the perfect rug for the changeable weather.

Sizes: 4ft6in – 7ft

Buy at hy-equestrian.com

First impressions

Unfortunately this rug arrived too late to be photographed and as it was just prior to the first lockdown, we weren’t able to rearrange this. The design of this rug really split opinions – some of our owners loved the design, while others really weren’t keen.

Overview of performance

This rug had a really good fit and it didn’t rub – not even on the chest where some of the heavier rugs pull back and rub the coat. We found it to be waterproof and breathable – even when we knew the horses had been running about a lot in the field, they didn’t appear to be sweaty.

Tamsin’s likes and dislikes

We really liked the elasticated leg straps. The design really stood out, which meant it never got mixed up with any of the other rugs.