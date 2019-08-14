Rhinegold Smart Tec rug review

Rhinegold Smart Tec rug Score 7/10 Performance: 7/10

Style: 6/10

Durability: 7/10

Value: 7/10 Manufacturer: Rhinegold Price as reviewed: £60

Welcome to our group test of travel rugs rugs. All of the rugs in this group test have been put through their paces by five-star event rider Jo Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

The Rhinegold Smart Tec rug wicks moisture three times faster than a regular fleece rug. The sweat is spread over a wider surface area for quick and maximal evaporation. The rug features a soft-brushed inner for comfort, stretchy fabric for a perfect fit, a double chest strap, cross over surcingles and a fillet string. It is specially treated to virtually eliminate static.

Colour: navy

Sizes: 4ft 6in – 7ft 3in

First impressions

This rug looked basic — reasonably well made and quite a plain style. It was thicker than I expected.

Overview of performance

This rug was breathable but quite warm, so may be better in cooler temperatures. It felt really soft and fleecy, which was really nice, plus it definitely performed better than a standard fleece rug. The fastenings were fine, but the rug was a bit tight across the shoulders on most of my horses.

Jo’s likes and dislikes

I loved the soft fabric, but unfortunately bedding stuck to it so it was hard to keep smart.