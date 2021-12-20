



Mark Todd Autumner Rug first look Score 7/10 Value: 5/10

Style: 8/10

Fit: 7/10

Style: Pros Classic design

Durable and waterproof

Effective front fastenings

Padded fleece poll section to offer protection Cons Not suitable for broader and heavier types

Slipped back on the shoulder

No neck attachment

Higher end of the price scale Manufacturer: Mark Todd Price as reviewed: £89.98

Mark Todd Autumner Rug first look

On first inspection, the Mark Todd Autumner rug was a lovely, classic navy blue lightweight turnout suitable for autumn weather and those warmer winter days. This lightweight turnout is available in 5ft6in–7ft.

The £89.98 price tag was definitely on the higher end of the cost scale for a lightweight turnout with no neck, but the material felt highly durable and waterproof while being breathable.

The rug has 150g of fill so would be a choice for those crisp, cold mornings when the weather is cold but could improve later in the day. It would even be handy to pack in the lorry in preparation for showers or damp temporary stables when out and about at competitions.

If you prefer to have the flexibility of a rug which has a detachable neck, there is an option to buy the Mark Todd neck cover (RRP £42.98).

The adjustable double front buckles with quick-release clips were very easy to do up and looked as though they would stand the test of time; quick-release clips are always preferred over buckles. There was a Velcro section underneath the clips to pull the front of the rug together but it could have been stronger as there was a slight gap that might rub the horse.

I tried a 5ft9in rug on a 13.2hh Fell pony mare. On this particular pony the rug slipped back on the neck onto her shoulders, though it did have a padded fleece poll section to offer protection. This rug would have probably fitted a finer, lighter breed better; this pony has a very full shoulder and broad chest.

Other features that were welcomed were the reinforced nylon anti-rub shoulders with shoulder gussets and gusseted tail flap. Both offered increased protection and comfort.

The rug was also nice and deep and was fastened by quality surcingles which looked as though they would stand the test of time.

To summarise, I thought this rug, which was still quality and functional, was a little too expensive.

Verdict

Initial thoughts – a classic turnout rug with the handy option of being able to add a neck cover, but I felt it was slightly overpriced for the quality.

View now at viovet.co.uk or amazon.co.uk

What is a first look review?

These are our first impressions of a piece of kit or clothing based on spending some time with it. We will have had our hands on it and given it a really thorough going over before trying it on ourselves or our horses and using it. The information we can give you after this first look will give you some sense of what it’s like to use, even if it’s only an initial view. As soon as we’ve given it a more thorough test, we will update the review with a full scoring and additional thoughts.

Who tested these rugs?

Alex Robinson joined H&H in January 2018 as showing editor and features assistant. She has freelanced for specialist equestrian magazines, including The Native Pony Magazine and has contributed to the National Pony Society annual journal for the past few years.

Born and raised in the Lake District, Alex has grown up on the show scene. She has qualified and competed ponies at the Royal International, Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) and Olympia and has extensive knowledge of current issues in the showing world and the horses, ponies and riders who compete. She has a rare insight into the sector that comes with riding amongst the best at top level. She has produced a variety of rides to the highest level and has a passion for bringing on youngsters through the ranks. She has several ponies, mainly natives of all types, on the yard and rides most days each week before work.

At H&H Alex is responsible for the all aspects of showing coverage and is continuing to cement its place as the leading publication for both reports and current showing news. When not writing, she will be found competing her own ponies on the county show circuit.

