John Whitaker Rastrick reflective turnout combo review

John Whitaker Rastrick reflective turnout combo: ‘did the job but rain got in at the neck’ 7/10
John Whitaker Rastrick reflective turnout combo
Manufacturer:
Price as reviewed:
£80
Welcome to our group test of medium-weight turnout rugs. All of the rugs in this group test have been put through their paces by five-star event rider Jo Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.
Official description
The John Whitaker Rastrick reflective turnout combo has a 250g filling and 600D upper, with contrast red/navy binding with reflective ribbon woven through. It features two adjustable trigger clip chest fastenings and crossed belly surcingles, plus a detachable hood that is attached via D-rings and elasticated Velcro.
First impressions
I thought it looked slightly old fashioned and more of a budget rug. That said, it was still an attractive rug.
Overview of performance
This rug did the job — it kept my horse dry and was breathable, didn’t rub and the neck was easy to attach.
Jo’s likes and dislikes
Unfortunately, rain was able to get in at the neck while my horse was grazing, and the rug got a little heavy when wet.
Verdict
It’s possible to get a rug that performs much better without spending much more.