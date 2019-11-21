John Whitaker Rastrick reflective turnout combo review

John Whitaker Rastrick reflective turnout combo Score 7/10 Performance: 6/10

Fit: 7/10

Value: 8/10 Manufacturer: Whitaker Price as reviewed: £80

Welcome to our group test of medium-weight turnout rugs. All of the rugs in this group test have been put through their paces by five-star event rider Jo Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

The John Whitaker Rastrick reflective turnout combo has a 250g filling and 600D upper, with contrast red/navy binding with reflective ribbon woven through. It features two adjustable trigger clip chest fastenings and crossed belly surcingles, plus a detachable hood that is attached via D-rings and elasticated Velcro.

First impressions

I thought it looked slightly old fashioned and more of a budget rug. That said, it was still an attractive rug.

Overview of performance

This rug did the job — it kept my horse dry and was breathable, didn’t rub and the neck was easy to attach.

Jo’s likes and dislikes

Unfortunately, rain was able to get in at the neck while my horse was grazing, and the rug got a little heavy when wet.