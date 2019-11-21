The best medium turnout rugs have a great fit, keep out the wind as well as the rain, and stand up well to wear and tear. The first thing to consider is the material of the outer shell — is it waterproof, breathable, a high denier and made of ripstop fabric? The higher the denier the stronger the material (just like a pair of tights), so the longer it’s likely to last — especially if you own a rug wrecker. The lining is also important as a good one, along with a good fit, will help to prevent rubbing. Next, think about what style rug is most suitable — would your horse benefit from a neck, and would you prefer it to be detachable? Would you also like the option to add detachable liners in the future? Finally, consider the quality and design of the fastenings — it is much easier when you’ve got cold hands in the winter to fasten a rug with clips, but if they’re poor quality a buckle may be more robust in the long run.

Horse & Hound has been working with a number of professional riders, trainers and yards to put a range of products to the test in a busy yard environment. And here are the results…

Horse & Hound’s pick of the best medium turnout rugs 2019

*H&H APPROVED*

RRP £337.95

“This rug was really waterproof and breathable, and it the fit was excellent in all areas. The fastenings were easy to use and I felt they were really secure.”

10/10

*H&H APPROVED*

RRP £189.99

“I particularly liked the detachable liner as well as the good shoulder gusset and easy fastenings. The big fit also worked well for my horses.”

10/10

RRP £266

“This rug came up slightly large and the attachments were quite fiddly. However, it certainly did the job and stayed looking really new.”

8/10

RRP £80

“This rug did the job — it kept my horse dry and was breathable, didn’t rub and the neck was easy to attach.”

7/10

Meet the product tester

Jo Rimmer has evented up to five-star level. She now combines competing with producing young horses and training riders of all ages. She is based at Fontmell Parva, Dorset, alongside her daughter Jess. The yard has a reputation for high standards (horses) and high spirits (staff).

