Weatherbeeta ComFiTec Premier Trio Detach-A-Neck medium turnout Score 10/10 Performance: 10/10

Fit: 9/10

Value: 10/10 Manufacturer: WeatherBeeta Price as reviewed: £190

Welcome to our group test of medium-weight turnout rugs. All of the rugs in this group test have been put through their paces by five-star event rider Jo Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

The Weatherbeeta ComFiTec Premier Trio Detach-A-Neck medium turnout is strong and durable with a 1200-denier triple-weave outer. It features waterproof breathable repel shell coating. The rug is 100g polyfill and comes with a 210-denier 200g polyfill liner. Other features include shoulder gussets and traditional side gusset for natural movement, a single touch tape chest strap and touch tape tabs on the neck, trigger clips at the rear, plus memory foam wither relief that lifts the rug off the wither to reduce rubbing and provide added comfort. The rug also has quick-clip front closure that offers maximum adjustability, elasticated adjustable removable leg straps for a secure and comfortable fit, reflective strips on the front each side and tail flap for added visibility, twin low cross surcingles, plus a large tail flap for additional protection. 300g and 100g liners also available separately.

First impressions

This rug looked really modern in shape and style, and it had a smart, attractive pattern. I also looked hard-wearing and of good quality.

Overview of performance

This rug performed really well — it was waterproof and breathable as the description suggested. Although this rug came up large in size, it didn’t rub. The fastenings were all easy to use and the neck was easy to attach.

Jo’s likes and dislikes

I particularly liked the detachable liner as well as the good shoulder gusset and easy fastenings. The big fit also worked well for my horses. I think it’s really good value for money.