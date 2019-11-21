Bucas Smartex medium turnout review

Bucas Smartex medium turnout Score 8/10 Performance: 9/10

Fit: 8/10

Value: 8/10 Manufacturer: Bucas Price as reviewed: £266

Welcome to our group test of medium-weight turnout rugs. All of the rugs in this group test have been put through their paces by five-star event rider Jo Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

The Bucas Smartex medium turnout combines superb durability and comfort for your horse, and the range is considered the most versatile available. It can be put on a wet horse after exercise or washing and the stay-dry lining will wick away the moisture, dry your horse and the lining remain dry next to your horse’s skin. The newly designed Smartex has a new patented front closure with “Click’n Go” front buckle and magnetic snap-lock. It is the perfect fit with shoulder darts and ballistic nylon shell with waterproof and breathable coating. The Smartex Turnout also comes with a “Big Neck” version, which is great for stallions and breeds of horses that tend to be wider across the shoulders.

An attachable combi neck is sold separately — included in RRP above.

First impressions

I thought the design of this rug was clever, and the fleece lining was lovely and soft. It looked and felt of good quality, and it looked big and deep in shape.

Overview of performance

This rug came up slightly large and the attachments were quite fiddly. However, it certainly did the job and stayed looking really new.

Jo’s likes and dislikes

This rug had a really beautiful fit under the chest, and it was great that I could rug up and turn out a damp horse without waiting for him to dry off — great if you’re in a rush.