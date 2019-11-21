Horseware Rambo Supreme with Vari-Layer review

Horseware Rambo Supreme with Vari-Layer Score 10/10 Performance: 10/10

Fit: 10/10

Value: 9/10 Manufacturer: Horseware Price as reviewed: £338

Welcome to our group test of medium weight turnout rugs. All of the rugs in this group test have been put through their paces by five-star event rider Jo Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

The Horseware Rambo Supreme with Vari-Layer has a layered fill for more warmth, with less weight. The strongest and most durable turnout material on the market, it is made of a waterproof and breathable 1000-denier ballistic nylon outer. It also has anti-static and anti-bacterial lining, with thermobonded fibrefill, which gives superior and long lasting heat retention, and uses Vari-Layer technology.

The Surefit neck design with V-front closure gives freedom of movement to graze. The rug also features leg arches, reflective strips, wipe-clean tail cord, liner loops, three secure cross surcingles and a shine-enhancing polyester lining. Comes with detachable hood.

First impressions

This rug looked really great — it was smart, lightweight, had soft and good quality buckles, clips and stitching.

Overview of performance

This rug was really waterproof and breathable, and it the fit was excellent in all areas. The fastenings were easy to use and I felt they were really secure. It didn’t rub, even on my soft-skinned horse, and stayed looking new despite regular wear.

Jo’s likes and dislikes

The reflective strips were really useful when getting horses in when it was dark. I was also really impressed with how well it fitted and that it didn’t slip or rub at all.