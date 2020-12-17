Horseware Rambo Summer Series review

Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Horseware Rambo Summer Series Score 6/10 Fit: 8/10

Durability: 7/10

Value: 4/10 Manufacturer: Horseware Price as reviewed: £169.95

Welcome to our group test of lightweight turnouts. All of the rugs in this group test have been put through their paces by international para dressage rider Tamsin Addison and her team. Find out what she thought below

Official description: Horseware Rambo Summer Series

The Horseware Rambo Summer Series is the ultimate trans-seasonal rug for mild climates – this turnout will take your horse from spring through to autumn. Bringing the best in technical softshell materials to the Rambo range, the Summer Series turnout offers a waterproof and breathable top section, polyester mesh sides and a 600D drip strip. It also has a silky polyester mane, tail and shoulder lining and removable 100g liner. The waterproof and breathable softshell top section is designed to prevent your horse from getting wet during summer showers, while the 100g liner keeps the chill off as temperatures drop overnight. It has an improved design to relieve wither pressure and the polyester mesh sides allow maximum breathability and airflow to keep your horse from overheating on hotter days. Elasticated cross surcingles offer improved fit with a V-front closure system to remove pressure from the shoulder and chest area. It also features a detachable hood.

Colours: Grey or burgundy

Sizes: 5ft6in – 7ft3in

More info and stockists at horseware.com

First impressions

The fabric seemed very comfortable as the silky lining ensured that there was no rubbing.

Overview of performance

There was some concern over the buttons on the inside that attach the lining to the outer as they are quite big and could potentially be uncomfortable. Most who tried it thought it was easier to have two separate rugs – a lightweight and a rain sheet – than to try to combine the two into one rug. However, if you prefer to have just one this would be a good option for you – albeit not a cheap option.

Tamsin’s likes and dislikes

Some on my team really liked the adaptable nature of the lining and the outer, but many found it more fiddly to fit as you need to make sure the layers sit well together. Once we managed to get the rug to sit nicely, it did fit well.